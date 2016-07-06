Editorial: So, how are we doing this?

Jul 06, 2016 Spotlight News Opinion, Our Opinion
Two derailments in five days have ignited the interest of many residents living in close proximity to the Selkirk Rail Yard, just eight miles south Albany.
At a facility designed to process 3200 rail cars each day, derailments at the 1250 acre site occur relatively infrequently. The two that occurred this past week are the first of their kind since a CSX boxcar derailed west of Schenectady in January. Nonetheless, the timing of it all makes it all to easy to criticize the transportation of oil on local railways.
Today, July 6 marked the third anniversary of the Lac-Megantic tragedy, when an unmanned, 74-car freight train rolled into the Canadian border town, derailed and ignited — killing 47 people.
The prospect of such an event occurring in the Capital District has been a topic of concern for Albany County Executive Dan McCoy ever since. Indeed, articles on the topic have appeared here in Spotlight Newspapers, from discussions circulating around the close proximity of housing along the Port of Albany, to the rail cars that traverse through the small towns along the way. Concerns about the potential danger became an local issue after former Albany Mayor Jerry Jennings neglected to notify the public that the state Department of Environmental Conservation had approved a permit allowing Global Partners to significantly increase the volume of volatile fuels traveling through the Capital District–without requiring any additional oversight.
But, the court of public opinion is not solely focused on rail transportation, which has been a major hub of business for Albany since the railroad tycoons of Erastus Corning and Cornelius Vanderbilt of the 19th century. No, the focus is more on oil. Environmental concerns coupled with a growing distrust for big oil companies, have people scrutinizing all actions concerning fossil fuels. Should an alternative measure be possible, whether in transporting the goods or consuming energy all together, the loudest of opinions votes for the safest, cleanest and greenest of options.
For example, just a few months ago the Town of Bethlehem spoke out against a proposed natural gas line that was to run through Selkirk and make way to the Port of Albany. The Town Board voiced protest, and only coincidentally was the proposal postponed indefinitely. But, there is yet another proposal for pipelines to run through town, this time oil, to run predominately along with the New York state Thruway. That proposal is being watched with just as much scrutiny.
As we enter the last half of 2016, much of our society is still dependent on fossil fuels. To the fuel it provides to our automobiles, to the tires and blacktop we ride upon, to the plastics ever-present in our daily lives. As much as many of us push hard for a environmentally safer means of energy, our society is not prepared to walk away from oil and natural gas. The transport of these fuels, too, are necessary. So, if not by train, and not by pipeline, then how?
In response to your editorial “So how are we to do this?”July6th:
After outlining the dangers of shipping the polluting and dangerous oil through Albany in rail cars that continually derail and explode, you ask how do we get away from the oil we need for manufacturing and other purposes.?
You seem to have forgotten the most important issue of accelerating CLIMATE derailment now on track to end our habitation on the earth!
The issue is not how do we do without our usefull fossil fuels, because abandoning them is is now an immediate imperative, if we have any chance to save ourselves and all other species from extinction. The question is how can we abandon our denial, and how do we move full speed ahead on this urgent conversion before it is too late?
The solutions have long been known and are being implemented around the world. There are well developed, cleaner, healthier and cheaper substitutes, cars easily run on renewable electric energy sources from solar, hydro,wind, tidal, but we being prevented by the energy industry from using these as a substitute for their products which are for them unprofitable.
But the danger of explosions due to derailment,,happening with great regularity around the country is the immediate threat we cannot ignore. Given the 3200 rail cars coming through Albany daily it is only a matter of time that the capital of NY be subject to a devastating explosion that could destroy a major part of the downtown Albany incinerating the people who live and work there, perhaps along with the Capital itself!
This is a danger our government cannot be allowed to risk.
Finally this dirty fuel will not even be used for New Yorkers or even other Americans but intended for export where the profits are much higher.
It is the fossil fuel industries, oblivious about our safety and environmental degradation who must be denied their “rights” to put Albanians and all other communities and the planet as a whole, at dire risk.Their incredible chokehold on our government must be broken!
Energy conservation is an easy and important alternative to dirty oil and gas proposals, which, along with a new renewable energy infrastructure will create millions of much needed jobs for NY, a welcome win- win for New York’s economy.
A coalition of groups are writing the Governor to demand that he place a moratorium on all fossil fuel project approvals including the oil train shipments, the proposed pipelines, compressor stations and fuel infrastructures. Such construction will delay the development of renewable energy projects that have already been too long delayed by a recalcitrant legislature and governor.
The Spotlight should turn from skepticism about ending the use of fossil fuels to explaining and supporting our far better future without them..