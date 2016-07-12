Letter to the editor: Proposed rules on town parks is bullying

Jul 12, 2016 Spotlight News Opinion, Your Opinion
Editor, The Spotlight;
I have been watching the town field usage issue closely as I was in a similar situation as a coach of a travel girls’ softball team for many years.
In 2000, we left the Tomboys program at a time when many of the other higher level players from the organization — as well as other community programs in the Capital District — joined or formed teams with the goal of providing our kids with better opportunities. Facility and field usage was always an issue, even back then, and we did our best to keep it affordable, which was difficult. With a team made up of girls from several different towns, we probably had the most players from our own community at four or five of the 13 players. At that time, we didn’t even pay for field use, as for the most part, it was on a first-come basis.
The proposed requirement that 90 percent of players be from within the town is absurd. Are you also telling me you are going to start checking all of the users that are enjoying the parks, etc., to make sure their group is 90 percent? I think not, and it saddens me that these fine groups are being singled out. Even Tomboys, who now recruit from outside our community to maintain membership, is in jeopardy of this rule.
As I listen to the reasons for why this situation has become such a debate, and witness the specific targeting of Mr. Steve Peterson and his baseball group, I am disgusted at how the Town of Bethlehem is “rewarding them” for their hard work and dedication to our children. For years now this program has taken it upon themselves to construct, repair, and care for their home field when the town could not afford it themselves or just didn’t care. Now all this effort and financial investment is being stolen like some modern day Robin Hood where they not only can’t get preference to reserve this field, but are being charged exorbitant rates to use it when they do. Are you telling me that the cost to maintain this field by the town outweighs the benefit of what these folks donate(d) to its care in addition to thousands they already pay?
I don’t buy it for a second and see this as just another money grab and chance for John Clarkson to flex his muscles of control to bully our residents into paying more to utilize something already built and paid for. Lest you forget that having our kids occupied with sports helps to keep them off the streets, substance abuse free and out of mischief. Just another selfish act by the town administration.
It seems like every day I wake up to find that those who have not been a part of building this fine town are doing something new to tear it down and make it what they want. I continue to encourage everyone to stand up, get involved and speak their mind to protect what we have built. It not too late!
— David Harrington
Glenmont
Editor’s Note: Mr. David Harrington is a longtime resident of Bethlehem. In 2015, Harrington ran as a Republican candidate for the Bethlehem Town Board.
Oct 25, 2017 0
Oct 25, 2017 0
Oct 25, 2017 0
Oct 24, 2017 0
Oct 26, 2017 0
Oct 24, 2017 0
Oct 18, 2017 0
Oct 12, 2017 0
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA added 24 new photos — at Jacob & Anthony's Italian.
4 hours ago
A fun event with our partners and friends from the American Cancer Society of NY & NJ and Jacob & Anthony's Italian to support our Real Men Wear Pink campaign. #CDTAProud #RealMenWearPink #CDTAGoesPink ... See MoreSee Less
HopeClub of the Capital Region
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
6 hours ago
We have a reroute in effect tomorrow for the Cohoes Harvest Festival. www.cdta.org/service-advisories/cohoes-harvest-fest ... See MoreSee Less
Cohoes Harvest Fest | www.cdta.orgOctober 27, 2017 Status: General Advisory Route(s) 182 due to Cohoes Harvest Fest Cohoes Harvest Fest - Saturday October 28th, 2017 11:00AM – 8:00PM Route #182 Southbound to Latham Farms/Albany – ...
Going out but don't feel like driving? Our Electric City Trolley can help you get your around for free! www.cdta.org/TrolleysandShuttles
Download the FREE Cityfinder App for Downtown Destinations,
Reviews and Directions! Transfinder ... See MoreSee Less
Trolleys & Shuttles | www.cdta.orgCapital City Shuttle The pilot program started on Thursday, June 8 and operates Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights through the beginning of October. Service will begin at 5:00 p.m. and conclude at ...
ICYMI: Bus Stop Relocation
www.cdta.org/service-advisories/temporary-relocation-bus-stops-1 ... See MoreSee Less
TEMPORARY RELOCATION OF BUS STOPS | www.cdta.orgOctober 27, 2017 Status: General Advisory Route(s) 182, 522 due to Temporary Relocation of Bus Stops Temporary Relocation of Bus Stops for Route #182 and Route #522 The bus Stops at Cayuga/Remsen and ...
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA added 6 new photos.
8 hours ago
Another pink Friday at work to support our Real Men Wear Pink Campaign! Thanks to our outstanding workforce for their commitment and support. ... See MoreSee Less
10 hours ago
Crystal had a cute visitor in our Kinderhook Branch last week….here’s Morty! Aren’t they both so cute? :) ... See MoreSee Less
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
16 hours ago
Have you gotten your Navigator Card yet? You can reload your card online or in person. See all the locations bit.ly/2t3lhjU ... See MoreSee Less
Hi there...Does CDTA know if or when passengers will be able to purchase Navigator cards in person at the Latham Farms Hannaford? While Latham Farms is a regional connection point for the #370, #182 & #190 bus lines, as of a couple weeks ago, the LF Hannaford still only had the old paper bus passes. Meanwhile, Navigator cards are available at the Price Chopper/ Market Bistro, on the other side of busy Route 9 -- at least a 15-20+ minute round trip on foot.
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA shared Jacob & Anthony's Italian's event.
1 day ago
The sun ☀️ is shining! Come on out and watch the first-ever Pink Bus Pull!
Real Men Wear Pink CDTA Bus Pull & After Party!
We are excited to welcome these teams to benefit the American Cancer Society's Breast Cancer Awareness initiative.
Join us after the bus pull to enjoy a special menu and pink drinks in our bar space!
Anyone is welcome to watch and join us for celebrations after in our bar area. Proceeds from the special menu and pink drink will go towards the charity.
If you would like to join together a team to pull the bus please email Lizzie Hunter at Elizabeth.Hunter@Cancer.org.
Donations for the event can be made here: main.acsevents.org/site/TR/MakingStridesAgainstBreastCancer/MSABCCY17EA?px=43964516&pg=personal&f... ... See MoreSee Less
1 day ago
Our merger with Patriot Federal Bank is coming up the weekend of November 10-11-12! There’s lots of information available at www.meetkinderhookbank.com …be sure to check it out! ... See MoreSee Less
Who's riding the Electric City Trolley today?www.cdta.org/TrolleysandShuttles ... See MoreSee Less
Trolleys & Shuttles | www.cdta.orgCapital City Shuttle The pilot program started on Thursday, June 8 and operates Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights through the beginning of October. Service will begin at 5:00 p.m. and conclude at ...
Dave:
I don’t think Steve Peterson is being bullied.
The reality is that while the organization did a great deal to upgrade the field and provide opportunities for local players, that is no longer the case.
It’s my understanding that only a handful of Bethlehem kids play for the Brave’s baseball organization, and it wouldn’t surprise me if there were less than 10% now.
While it’s easy to point fingers at the town, the truth is that Steve Peterson has been unable to recruit and keep local kids on his teams. Why? He’s bullied and alienated many local parents and they don’t want any part of his brand of baseball.
That said, there are local teams who want to use the field. Given the choice, those teams should have the priority.