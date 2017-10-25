LETTER to the EDITOR: Earn confidence in candidates by talking to them

Oct 25, 2017 Spotlight News Opinion, Your Opinion
To the Editors:
In every election cycle voters are faced with the same decision: voting for the best candidates. This year we need to set aside the naysayers and malcontents and focus on the candidates that are sincere, promote teamwork, have experience, expertise and the demeanor to keep our town on the much awarded cutting edge of municipal governments. We see David VanLuven, Maureen Cunningham, Dan Coffey (Row E), Andy Kirby, Nanci Moquin and Giles Wagoner(Row E) as the team that will not only lead our Town but take us to a new level of governance and financial stability. Talking to them will give you the confidence of their leadership; voting for them will ensure the community we all want.
John Smolinsky
Ellie Prakken,
Delmar
Editor’s Note: John Smolinksy is chairman of the Bethlehem Planning Board
Oct 25, 2017 0
Oct 25, 2017 0
Oct 24, 2017 0
Oct 18, 2017 0
Oct 24, 2017 0
Oct 18, 2017 0
Oct 12, 2017 0
Oct 11, 2017 0
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
3 hours ago
Honored to be part of the ARC of Rensselaer County’s annual breakfast with so many community leaders and partners. #CDTAProud ... See MoreSee Less
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
14 hours ago
Have you heard? We are now testing our Navigator Mobile App!
Why wait! Sign up to today! #NavCDTA
www.cdta.org/forms/navigator-mobile-app-pilot ... See MoreSee Less
Navigator Mobile App Pilot | www.cdta.org1 Start 2 Submission Review 3 Complete Thank you for your interest in the Navigator Mobile App Pilot. The pilot is in progress and we currently have almost 100 customers testing the new Navigator mo...
21 hours ago
Kevin Catalano, Dori McDannold and Stephanie Zocco attended Vanderheyden Hall’s Oktoberfest fundraiser last week in support of the programs and services for kids and young adults. You can help…visit www.vanderheyden.org ... See MoreSee Less
2 days ago
Stay safe online! www.staysafeonline.org/NCSAM ... See MoreSee Less
2 days ago
The 4th Annual WGNA High School Hunger Games is coming to an end, there’s only 8 days left to make a contribution. We encourage you to help the students in this amazing effort! Not sure where to donate? Visit any of our eight locations; we will be contributing donations on behalf of the participating schools: bit.ly/2xmLzea ... See MoreSee Less
Have you gotten your Navigator Card yet? If not you are missing out on savings! nav.cdta.org/efare ... See MoreSee Less
Employment Opportunities
Do you have what it takes to wear CDTA blue? If so, we want you! We are currently looking for Bus Operators to join our team. For more information visit www.cdta.org/employment-opportunities�� ... See MoreSee Less
Have you heard? We are now testing our Navigator Mobile App!
Why wait! Sign up to today! #NavCDTA
www.cdta.org/forms/navigator-mobile-app-pilot ... See MoreSee Less
Have you heard? We are now testing our Navigator Mobile App!
Why wait! Sign up to today! #NavCDTA
www.cdta.org/forms/navigator-mobile-app-pilot ... See MoreSee Less
Navigator Mobile App Pilot | www.cdta.org1 Start 2 Submission Review 3 Complete Thank you for your interest in the Navigator Mobile App Pilot. The pilot is in progress and we currently have almost 100 customers testing the new Navigator mo...
There are a lot of activities going on this weekend. Check our service advisories before heading out. www.cdta.org/service-advisories ... See MoreSee Less
Service Advisories | www.cdta.orgCDTA provides service advisories to notify customers regarding reroutes or that there may be service delays related to inclement weather, traffic, special events or other uncontrollable circumstances.