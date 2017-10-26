 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

BETHLEHEM LIBRARY: BCN-TV survey

Oct 26, 2017 Blogs, Community Blogs, Opinion

BETHLEHEM LIBRARY: BCN-TV survey

In recent months, library trustees have been discussing potential changes to BCN-TV, the public access cable station and studio at the library. Your input is important, and we’d like to learn more about the audio/visual services you’d like to see us offer. You are invited to share your thoughts through a short survey on our website at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org/bcn-tv-survey.

New trick-or-treat format

This Halloween, pint-sized princesses, ghouls, pirates and superheroes will haunt our hallways as they trick-or-treat their way among the books. On Tuesday, Oct. 31, we’ve set aside two drop-in trick-or-treating times for our littlest patrons – at 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. and 2:15 to 2:45 p.m. Kids can show off their costumes and enjoy Halloween in a safe, dry place. This “freestyle” trick-or-treating format is a change from years past in order to accommodate more people. Drop by the Children’s Place at any point during the above times to pick up a free treat bag and get started on some library trick-or-treating fun.

This annual event at the library is a favorite among staffers, so don’t be surprised if you see some of them getting into the spirit of things, too!

All grown up

“Adulting” is loosely defined as the practice of behaving in a way characteristic of a responsible adult – mortgage, 9-to-5 job, cooking your own food. Those who have been “adulting” for a while may forget that those skills aren’t acquired overnight, but on Monday, Oct. 30, from 6-7:30 p.m., we’re holding a crash course to help young adults (and those who are just young at heart) get up to speed quickly. Learn about money skills, home DIY and more. College-bound and independently minded teens are also welcome!
Sign up online at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org or call (518) 439-9314.

Footnotes mailed

Coming up in the next two months, Joe Bruchac returns to the library for two storytelling sessions, A Little Sunday Music is back to warm your winter, and Hamilton’s Federalist Papers are the topic of a new discussion series.

— Kristen Roberts

Comment on this Story

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

1 day ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Honored to be part of the ARC of Rensselaer County’s annual breakfast with so many community leaders and partners. #CDTAProud ... See MoreSee Less

Honored to be part of the ARC of Rensselaer County’s annual breakfast with so many community leaders and partners. #CDTAProud
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 7
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

 

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

2 days ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Have you heard? We are now testing our Navigator Mobile App!
Why wait! Sign up to today! #NavCDTA
www.cdta.org/forms/navigator-mobile-app-pilot ... See MoreSee Less

Navigator Mobile App Pilot | www.cdta.org

cdta.org

1 Start 2 Submission Review 3 Complete Thank you for your interest in the Navigator Mobile App Pilot. The pilot is in progress and we currently have almost 100 customers testing the new Navigator mo...
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Albany Med EmUrgentCare

3 days ago

Albany Med EmUrgentCare

The 4th Annual WGNA High School Hunger Games is coming to an end, there’s only 8 days left to make a contribution. We encourage you to help the students in this amazing effort! Not sure where to donate? Visit any of our eight locations; we will be contributing donations on behalf of the participating schools: bit.ly/2xmLzea ... See MoreSee Less

The 4th Annual WGNA High School Hunger Games is coming to an end, there’s only 8 days left to make a contribution. We encourage you to help the students in this amazing effort! Not sure where to donate? Visit any of our eight locations; we will be contributing donations on behalf of the participating schools: http://bit.ly/2xmLzea
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

 

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

3 days ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Have you gotten your Navigator Card yet? If not you are missing out on savings! nav.cdta.org/efare ... See MoreSee Less

Have you gotten your Navigator Card yet? If not you are missing out on savings! https://nav.cdta.org/efare
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 1

 

Comment on Facebook

A whole savings of ten cents woooooooooooooooooooo off of a day pass.

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

4 days ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Employment Opportunities

Do you have what it takes to wear CDTA blue? If so, we want you! We are currently looking for Bus Operators to join our team. For more information visit www.cdta.org/employment-opportunities�� ... See MoreSee Less

Employment Opportunities Do you have what it takes to wear CDTA blue? If so, we want you! We are currently looking for Bus Operators to join our team. For more information visit www.cdta.org/employment-opportunities��
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 5
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

 

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

4 days ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Have you heard? We are now testing our Navigator Mobile App!
Why wait! Sign up to today! #NavCDTA
www.cdta.org/forms/navigator-mobile-app-pilot ... See MoreSee Less

Have you heard? We are now testing our Navigator Mobile App! Why wait! Sign up to today! #NavCDTA https://www.cdta.org/forms/navigator-mobile-app-pilot
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

 

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

5 days ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Have you heard? We are now testing our Navigator Mobile App!
Why wait! Sign up to today! #NavCDTA
www.cdta.org/forms/navigator-mobile-app-pilot ... See MoreSee Less

Navigator Mobile App Pilot | www.cdta.org

cdta.org

1 Start 2 Submission Review 3 Complete Thank you for your interest in the Navigator Mobile App Pilot. The pilot is in progress and we currently have almost 100 customers testing the new Navigator mo...
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

5 days ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

There are a lot of activities going on this weekend. Check our service advisories before heading out. www.cdta.org/service-advisories ... See MoreSee Less

Service Advisories | www.cdta.org

cdta.org

CDTA provides service advisories to notify customers regarding reroutes or that there may be service delays related to inclement weather, traffic, special events or other uncontrollable circumstances.
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

 

Comment on Facebook

Load more
View on Facebook

CONTENT MENU