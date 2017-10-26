BETHLEHEM LIBRARY: BCN-TV survey

In recent months, library trustees have been discussing potential changes to BCN-TV, the public access cable station and studio at the library. Your input is important, and we’d like to learn more about the audio/visual services you’d like to see us offer. You are invited to share your thoughts through a short survey on our website at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org/bcn-tv-survey.

New trick-or-treat format

This Halloween, pint-sized princesses, ghouls, pirates and superheroes will haunt our hallways as they trick-or-treat their way among the books. On Tuesday, Oct. 31, we’ve set aside two drop-in trick-or-treating times for our littlest patrons – at 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. and 2:15 to 2:45 p.m. Kids can show off their costumes and enjoy Halloween in a safe, dry place. This “freestyle” trick-or-treating format is a change from years past in order to accommodate more people. Drop by the Children’s Place at any point during the above times to pick up a free treat bag and get started on some library trick-or-treating fun.

This annual event at the library is a favorite among staffers, so don’t be surprised if you see some of them getting into the spirit of things, too!

All grown up

“Adulting” is loosely defined as the practice of behaving in a way characteristic of a responsible adult – mortgage, 9-to-5 job, cooking your own food. Those who have been “adulting” for a while may forget that those skills aren’t acquired overnight, but on Monday, Oct. 30, from 6-7:30 p.m., we’re holding a crash course to help young adults (and those who are just young at heart) get up to speed quickly. Learn about money skills, home DIY and more. College-bound and independently minded teens are also welcome!

Sign up online at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org or call (518) 439-9314.

Footnotes mailed

Coming up in the next two months, Joe Bruchac returns to the library for two storytelling sessions, A Little Sunday Music is back to warm your winter, and Hamilton’s Federalist Papers are the topic of a new discussion series.

— Kristen Roberts

