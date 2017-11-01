 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

EDITORIAL: Make voting mandatory

Nov 01, 2017 Opinion, Our Opinion

EDITORIAL: Make voting mandatory

Tuesday, Nov. 7, is Election Day.

And, sadly, if history is any indication, more than half of the voters will stay at home.

This is not a presidential year, so there are no rock stars like Hillary of Trump driving people to the polls  — out of adoration or abhorrence. It’s not even a gubernatorial year, or a state legislative year. Even in 2016, when two of the most polarizing politicians in recent memory squared off, just 55 percent of those eligible to vote actually made it to the polls.

The highest turnout since 1996 was in 2008, when the electric campaign of Barack Obama helped convince 63.8 percent of those eligible to actually show up and vote.   

That number is still pathetic, but it’s higher than what the turnout will be this year.

It’s an off year, and as local as local elections get. It’s proven time and again the masses don’t care about the layer of government that has a far larger direct impact on their daily lives than Hillary or Trump. Property taxes, paving roads, parks and recreation and public safety are all done at the local level — not from Washington.

And yet, more than half of the people will stay home. Historically, if turnout is higher than 40 percent, it’s considered a good year.

One way to fix that disturbing statistic is to make voting mandatory. Either show up to fulfill your civic responsibility and vote or pay a fine. Not a huge fine, but one that would make it worth a voter’s time and effort to get to the polls. In Australia, where turnout routinely hovers around 90 percent for all elections, if you don’t vote you get fined $25.

Some 27 countries around the globe make voting compulsory. Some carry penalties, like fines or imprisonment, for not voting and some don’t. Some enforce it while others don’t. More than 170 countries do not make voting a mandatory responsibility of citizenship.

There are some drawbacks. The most glaring is that making a person go to the polls infringes on their right to not vote for anyone should they so choose. That is easily remedied, though, by having a “none of the above” option for any or all races.

Another is the danger of random voting, or people showing up and just pulling any lever, or voting for one race and leaving the others blank to avoid a fine. Enough of that happens already, we think, and with compulsory voting it stands an equal likelihood of decreasing than increasing.

We think, if everyone was forced to vote, more people would pay attention to the issues and the people running for an office would make decisions on behalf of the voters.

Think of how that must scare those running for office. That’s why it will never happen in this country.

Too many politicians and their operatives don’t want people to pay attention, real attention, anyway. They prefer to control the message through sound bites on Twitter or the bullet points of a palm card or the pieces of campaign literature that fill mailboxes every fall.

An informed electorate who will vote is a politician’s worst nightmare — a bad politician, anyway. Those running with the right state of heart and mind, who have good ideas and are true public servants just looking to give back to the community will probably like the idea.

That’s why we urge you to pick up a newspaper, any newspaper, and do some reading between now and Nov. 7. Determine on your own who is worthy of your support — that is your choice, not ours — and then go vote.

Not because you have to, regrettably, but because it does matter.

Comment on this Story

News-rating platform seeks to help public distinguish news from nonsense

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Kinderhook Bank

1 hour ago

Kinderhook Bank

Thanks to all our new FB fans...we like you too! :) ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Albany Med EmUrgentCare

3 hours ago

Albany Med EmUrgentCare

Congratulations to our 2017 EmUrgentCare Costume Contest Winners... WOLF RD! You earned bragging rights for an entire year 😀 Amazing job to everyone who participated and thank you to all who voted! ... See MoreSee Less

Congratulations to our 2017 EmUrgentCare Costume Contest Winners... WOLF RD! You earned bragging rights for an entire year 😀 Amazing job to everyone who participated and thank you to all who voted!
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 10
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 1

 

Comment on Facebook

Yahhhhh.....Good Job! I am sure it was the piranha that put you over the top😆

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

4 hours ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Have you gotten your Navigator Card yet? Why wait? If not you are missing out on more security!

#cdta #NavCDTA www.cdta.org/navigator-faq ... See MoreSee Less

Have you gotten your Navigator Card yet? Why wait? If not you are missing out on more security! #cdta #NavCDTA http://www.cdta.org/navigator-faq
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

 

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

8 hours ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

What does it mean to be the Best Mid-sized Transit System of the Year? It means a lot of different things. Keep up with us through November as we share why YOU think
we’re the best. #CDTAProud #ThanksCDTA ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

 

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

20 hours ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

😍 what a great costume! Future driver in the making. Happy Halloween! ... See MoreSee Less

😍 what a great costume! Future driver in the making. Happy Halloween!
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 39
  • Shares: 5
  • Comments: 3

 

Comment on Facebook

So cute

Adorable...

Debbie Catherine Aubrey this is adorable

Kinderhook Bank

24 hours ago

Kinderhook Bank

Our new Delmar branch is open at 197 Delaware Avenue and the branch staff is just waiting for you to come visit! Stop by for free coffee or water, visit our Kids Corner and get some treats for you and your pet! ... See MoreSee Less

Our new Delmar branch is open at 197 Delaware Avenue and the branch staff is just waiting for you to come visit! Stop by for free coffee or water, visit our Kids Corner and get some treats for you and your pet!
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

 

Comment on Facebook

Albany Med EmUrgentCare added 9 new photos.

1 day ago

Albany Med EmUrgentCare

It's that time of year again, EmUrgentCare's Annual Costume Contest! This year each of our 8 locations plus our administrative staff was given a theme to dress up as. Help us decide which group was the most creative and clever. Like and share the picture that is your favorite! 1 point for each like and 5 points for each share (points only count if shared and liked from EmUrgentCare's page). Voting ends at 10pm. Good Luck to all and Happy Halloween! ... See MoreSee Less

Its that time of year again, EmUrgentCares Annual Costume Contest! This year each of our 8 locations plus our administrative staff was given a theme to dress up as. Help us decide which group was the most creative and clever. Like and share the picture that is your favorite! 1 point for each like and 5 points for each share (points only count if shared and liked from EmUrgentCares page). Voting ends at 10pm. Good Luck to all and Happy Halloween!Image attachmentImage attachment+6Image attachment
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 28
  • Shares: 13
  • Comments: 1

 

Comment on Facebook

Great costumes to all locations!!

Albany Med EmUrgentCare

1 day ago

Albany Med EmUrgentCare

Happy Halloween! Don’t forget, our 8 locations are open 9 A.M.-9 P.M. if you need us. ... See MoreSee Less

Happy Halloween! Don’t forget, our 8 locations are open 9 A.M.-9 P.M. if you need us.
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

 

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

1 day ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Happy Halloween! If you are going out tonight let us do the driving! ... See MoreSee Less

Happy Halloween! If you are going out tonight let us do the driving!
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 10
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

 

Comment on Facebook

Load more
View on Facebook

CONTENT MENU