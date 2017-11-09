GUILDERLAND LIBRARY: It’s beginning to look a lot like … bus trip!

The Annual Holiday Bus Trip to New York City is happening on Saturday, Dec. 9, and it’s so popular that the first two buses sold out – so we added a third bus!

As you can see, there is a lot of demand for this trip, so if you want to go, reserve your seats now at www.guilderlandlibrary.org/nyc.

Here’s an outline of the trip: Cost is $50 per person. The buses leave GPL’s parking lot at 7 a.m., and arrive near Grand Central Terminal on 42nd St, between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue at 10 a.m. For the return trip, the buses will meet you near Grand Central Terminal just before 7 p.m. It’s a blast! Sign up today.

Turkey Day

Pie here

Simplify your Thanksgiving Holiday by placing your pie order at the Library, and having the wonderful bakers at A Natural Way Café make your pies for you. Choose from Apple, Pumpkin, Pecan – all available Gluten-free – and Dutch Apple; pay for your pies at the Library and then pick them up at A Natural Way Café on Wednesday, November 22, between 8 am and 1 pm. And then you can focus your culinary talents on the turkey and trimmings. Happy Thanksgiving!

Give life to old cell phone

The Library has teamed up with State Senator George A. Amedore, Jr., to make GPL a collection point for the “Cell Phones For Soldiers” campaign, an effort that transforms your old cell phone into talk time for our troops serving around the world.

Donations of newer or gently-used cell phones and tablets from all wireless carriers and brands are accepted. Each $5 contribution or donated device valued at $5 will provide troops with an estimated 2.5 hours of FREE talk time. So please, consider placing your old cell phone in the Cell Phones For Soldiers box in the Library lobby.

Veterans Day

The Library will be closed Saturday, November 11, Veterans Day.

— Mark Curiale

