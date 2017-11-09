GUILDERLAND LIBRARY: It’s beginning to look a lot like … bus trip!

Nov 09, 2017 Spotlight News Blogs, Community Blogs, Opinion
The Annual Holiday Bus Trip to New York City is happening on Saturday, Dec. 9, and it’s so popular that the first two buses sold out – so we added a third bus!
As you can see, there is a lot of demand for this trip, so if you want to go, reserve your seats now at www.guilderlandlibrary.org/nyc.
Here’s an outline of the trip: Cost is $50 per person. The buses leave GPL’s parking lot at 7 a.m., and arrive near Grand Central Terminal on 42nd St, between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue at 10 a.m. For the return trip, the buses will meet you near Grand Central Terminal just before 7 p.m. It’s a blast! Sign up today.
Turkey Day
Pie here
Simplify your Thanksgiving Holiday by placing your pie order at the Library, and having the wonderful bakers at A Natural Way Café make your pies for you. Choose from Apple, Pumpkin, Pecan – all available Gluten-free – and Dutch Apple; pay for your pies at the Library and then pick them up at A Natural Way Café on Wednesday, November 22, between 8 am and 1 pm. And then you can focus your culinary talents on the turkey and trimmings. Happy Thanksgiving!
Give life to old cell phone
The Library has teamed up with State Senator George A. Amedore, Jr., to make GPL a collection point for the “Cell Phones For Soldiers” campaign, an effort that transforms your old cell phone into talk time for our troops serving around the world.
Donations of newer or gently-used cell phones and tablets from all wireless carriers and brands are accepted. Each $5 contribution or donated device valued at $5 will provide troops with an estimated 2.5 hours of FREE talk time. So please, consider placing your old cell phone in the Cell Phones For Soldiers box in the Library lobby.
Veterans Day
The Library will be closed Saturday, November 11, Veterans Day.
— Mark Curiale
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
2 hours ago
We are saying Thank You to our local heroes by offering free rides for Veterans on Saturday, November 11, 2017. CDTA is joining the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) and the public transportation industry to pay tribute to America’s heroes. Veterans and Active Military personnel who show their identification card may ride free on Veterans Day. CDTA will operate on a regular weekday schedule on Friday, November 10, 2017 and a regular weekend schedule on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2017. ... See MoreSee Less
3 hours ago
Our employees are participating in a $5 Jean Day tomorrow to raise $$$ for our local food pantries! ... See MoreSee Less
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
6 hours ago
Have you gotten your Navigator Card yet? You can reload your card online or in person. See all the locations bit.ly/2t3lhjU ... See MoreSee Less
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
22 hours ago
Cost: $4 per person
Bring your own wreath, swag or garland – the rest will be provided and included in the $4 cost. Time to start thinking about the holidays ahead!
Holiday Crafts
Bring your own wreath, swag or garland – the rest will be provided and included in the $4 cost. Time to start thinking about the holidays ahead! ... See MoreSee Less
Nice idea
Celebrate Spinney November birthdays! Please be sure to come, especially if you have a birthday this month.
Birthday Celebration
Enjoy a friendly game of trivia in the new Clubhouse while enjoying the fireplace!
Trivia By The Fire
Donate blood at the Bethlehem Public Library.
Blood Drive
We all live with some degree of stress and it can get in the way of our everyday life. Why not join us to learn how to meditate for stress relief. Dayle Groudine, Reiki Master (and Spinney resident!), will guide us through meditation. Please bring a water bottle, blanket/yoga mat/pillow if you wish to lie on the floor or if you want to cover up under a blanket… of course, some might prefer meditating in a chair. Event will take place in the Clubhouse.
Guided Meditation
Enjoy a lunch with your neighbors and friends at Romo’s Restaurant. RSVP is due by 11/10 at 8AM. Meet at the Clubhouse at 11:40AM on the 14th to carpool.
Lunch with Neighbors