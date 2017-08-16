 

Food & Vino: Grilled Chicken Breast with Chimichurri

Aug 16, 2017 Food and Drink, The Spot

Though you’ll usually find chimichurri paired with steak, here’s a recipe that switches things up and gives a new twist on an Argentinian dish.

Ingredients

6 Chicken breast halves, boned and flattened (with or without skin)

Sauce:

10 cloves garlic – peeled

1 bunch flat leaf parsley (stems removed)

3/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup white balsamic or white wine vinegar

1/4 cup chicken broth

3/4 tsp dried oregano

3/4 tsp dried basil

1/4 tsp red pepper flakes (none if for kids)

Salt and ground pepper to taste

Marinade

3 Tablespoons Chimichurri sauce

2 Tablespoons olive oil

Directions

In a food processor or strong blender, puree the garlic. Add the parsley and finely chop. Add the oil, vinegar, water or broth, and seasonings. Process until blended. Taste and adjust the seasoning if needed. Should be flavorful and spicy, and should taste good as is. In a small bowl, combine marinade ingredients and stir. Put chicken breasts in a zip lock bag and pour in marinade. Turn until coated evenly. Refrigerate for 30 minutes to four hours. Preheat grill to medium. Grill the chicken for eight to ten minutes on one side and six to eight minutes on the other. Place on a platter and serve the remaining sauce on the side.

Pairing

CK Mondavi Merlot

CK Mondavi; California

“Our merlot is medium-bodied with a hint of oak and flavors of cherries and plums. It is rich in the mouth and ends in a soft fruit filled finish.

Enjoy this wine with barbequed chicken and ribs or Caesar salad topped with grilled chicken.”

— Winery Notes

