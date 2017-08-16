Food & Vino: Grilled Chicken Breast with Chimichurri

Aug 16, 2017 Spotlight News Food and Drink, The Spot
Though you’ll usually find chimichurri paired with steak, here’s a recipe that switches things up and gives a new twist on an Argentinian dish.
Ingredients
6 Chicken breast halves, boned and flattened (with or without skin)
Sauce:
10 cloves garlic – peeled
1 bunch flat leaf parsley (stems removed)
3/4 cup olive oil
1/4 cup white balsamic or white wine vinegar
1/4 cup chicken broth
3/4 tsp dried oregano
3/4 tsp dried basil
1/4 tsp red pepper flakes (none if for kids)
Salt and ground pepper to taste
Marinade
3 Tablespoons Chimichurri sauce
2 Tablespoons olive oil
Directions
In a food processor or strong blender, puree the garlic. Add the parsley and finely chop. Add the oil, vinegar, water or broth, and seasonings. Process until blended. Taste and adjust the seasoning if needed. Should be flavorful and spicy, and should taste good as is. In a small bowl, combine marinade ingredients and stir. Put chicken breasts in a zip lock bag and pour in marinade. Turn until coated evenly. Refrigerate for 30 minutes to four hours. Preheat grill to medium. Grill the chicken for eight to ten minutes on one side and six to eight minutes on the other. Place on a platter and serve the remaining sauce on the side.
Pairing
CK Mondavi Merlot
CK Mondavi; California
“Our merlot is medium-bodied with a hint of oak and flavors of cherries and plums. It is rich in the mouth and ends in a soft fruit filled finish.
Enjoy this wine with barbequed chicken and ribs or Caesar salad topped with grilled chicken.”
— Winery Notes
Aug 09, 2017 0
Jun 06, 2017 0
Sep 06, 2016 0
Aug 18, 2017 0
Aug 18, 2017 0
Aug 16, 2017 0
Aug 16, 2017 0
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 2 new photos.
56 minutes ago
Elmo and Orin regularly visit us, and we love seeing them both! Elmo, a Landseer Newfoundland, gives lots of love and slobbery kisses to everyone he sees. Earlier this week, Orin was at the Albany International Airport with Elmo, visiting travelers. In conversation with one of the travelers, she asked if he takes Elmo to visit other places? Orin told her that they visit Daughters of Sarah on a regular basis, too. The woman was so touched and wanted to do something to show her appreciation. Orin does not accept any gifts from travelers, so she asked him to accept a gift as a donation to Daughters of Sarah in appreciation for all the joy they bring to the residents.
Thank you, Orin and Elmo for your Gemilut Chasadim – Acts of Loving Kindness. ... See MoreSee Less
4 hours ago
Her name was Lola ...and she stopped by with Kyle to visit our downtown Albany branch and Syelbi. Oh yes...she was a show girl! ... See MoreSee Less
Awwww....Kyle and Lola.....
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
6 hours ago
T.G.I.F! ho's riding the Capital City Shuttle or the Electric City Trolley today?www.cdta.org/TrolleysandShuttles ... See MoreSee Less
Trolleys & Shuttles | www.cdta.orgElectric City Trolley The pilot program started on Thursday, June 22 and operate Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. Service will begin at 4:00 p.m. and conclude at 1:00 a.m. with a shuttle coming ...
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
22 hours ago
It's almost that time! Who's riding the Capital City Shuttle or the Electric City Trolley today? www.cdta.org/TrolleysandShuttles ... See MoreSee Less
Trolleys & Shuttles | www.cdta.orgElectric City Trolley The pilot program started on Thursday, June 22 and operate Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. Service will begin at 4:00 p.m. and conclude at 1:00 a.m. with a shuttle coming ...
1 day ago
Be sure to mark your calendar to attend Food Truck Night on Thursday, August 24th from 5-9pm in the Village of Kinderhook – great food, refreshments, live entertainment and fun! ... See MoreSee Less
Name your top three reasons why CDTA is your favorite Mid-Sized Transit System of the year and win a pair of season passes to Saratoga Race Course! #CDTAProud ... See MoreSee Less
1. This summer, CDTA expanded service to recreational areas, such as Grafton Lakes State Park. 2. CDTA has a great arrangement with schools and employers to provide unlimited rides on the regular routes. 3. The 905 Bus Plus has frequently-running service and free Wi-Fi.
1. They pay my pension check every month. 2. See #1. 3. See#1.
1. Independence 2. Inexpensive 3. IRide app
2 days ago
Here’s a cute sugar shake for Donna Casey, AVP & Branch Manager of our Chatham branch…he’s definitely looking for that treat! ... See MoreSee Less
Thank you Capital Region for helping to make us the best Mid-Sized Transportation System in North America!! #CDTAPROUD ... See MoreSee Less
CDTA a best-of winner - Albany Times Union, 2017-08-16Photos by John Carl D’Annibale / Times Union Capital District Transportation Authority employees and retirees cheer Tuesday during ceremonies announcing that CDTA has been named best midsize transit...
What an unbelievable day! Being named Best Mid-Sized Public Transportation System in North America!! Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen!
www.cdta.org/news/cdta-awarded-top-honor #CDTAProud ... See MoreSee Less
Capital District Transportation Authority Wins Prestigious Award | www.cdta.orgAugust 15, 2017 CDTA Named Best Mid-Size Public Transportation System in North America ALBANY, NY (August 15, 2017) The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) announced today that it has bee...
It is unbelievable that this is the best North American can do!
Congratulations!!
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA updated their cover photo.
3 days ago
... See MoreSee Less
Proud
This is Awesome
Great! Keep up the good work.
Well-deserved.