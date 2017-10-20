Cohoes Music Hall adds second Ominous Seapods Show

ALBANY — Officials with The Cohoes Music Hall and The Palace Performing Arts Center announced Friday that they have added a second Ominous Seapods show on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 at 8 p.m.

The first of the 90s jam band’s reunion shows to mark bass guitarist and vocalist Tom Pirozzi’s 50th birthday, scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, has already sold out.

Advance tickets for the Jan. 12. show, which cost $22 each (will increase to $27 day of show), are now on sale at the Palace Theatre Box Office, located at 19 Clinton Ave. in Albany, via phone at (518) 465-4663 or online at www.palacealbany.org.

