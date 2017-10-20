Just announced: Eastbound Jesus and Floodwood at Cohoes Music Hall

ALBANY — Officials with The Cohoes Music Hall and The Palace Performing Arts Center announced a pair of newshows for their Cohoes venue on Friday. Eastbound Jesus and Floodwood will perform at the Cohoes Music Hall on Friday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. Following full sets by each band, members of both bands will perform a special Black Friday Superjam set on stage together. Tickets for this performance will go on sale on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. General admission (standing room only) floor space costs $25 per person, while floor and balcony seats cost $22 per person. Tickets may be purchased in person at The Palace Theatre Box Office, located at 19 Clinton Ave., Albany, by phone at (518) 465-4663, or online at www.palacealbany.org. If available on show day, tickets will be sold at the Cohoes Music Hall Box Office, which opens two hours before the concert begins.

About Eastbound Jesus: Eastbound Jesus is comprised of six friends: Adam Brockway (vocals, guitar), Carl Anderson (drums, vocals), Luke Anderson (banjo), Dylan Robinson (electric guitar), Dave Wright (bass) and Zack Infante (lap steel and electric guitar). Their music draws from a diverse range of influences, from bluegrass to country to rock and roll and beyond. They have developed a style that is distinctly their own, one they have dubbed “Northern Rock.” Featuring shredding banjo and guitars, a thumping rhythm section and sweet sounding vocal harmonies, it’s a sound that expresses what life is like in a small town, through all of its changing seasons. About Floodwood: Floodwood is a progressive string band from Central N.Y., featuring the combined talents of Vinnie Amico (moe.), Tony Markellis (Trey Anastasio Band), Jason Barady, Nick Piccininni and Chris Eves. With “bluegrass instruments” (plus drums) these five musicians from varied backgrounds show that music knows no bounds. At a Floodwood show you can expect to hear everything from traditional sounding bluegrass to Jessie J, jazz to the Grateful Dead…really just anything and everything.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Email

Google

WhatsApp



Related

Comment on this Story