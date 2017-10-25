 

NIGHT and DAY: A Farewell Tour and Festival of Nations

Oct 25, 2017

NIGHT

ALBANY — Jimkata will perform for the last time at The Hollow on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 8 p.m.

Say goodbye to the electronic rock trio, Jimkata. These boyhood friends out of Utica announced earlier this year they would be walking away, but not before having developed a strong following in upstate New York. The band is now in the midst of a seven-stop farewell tour across New York, with a final show in New York City Saturday, Oct. 28.

The Late Shift starts the evening off. This Albany band reached the finals of WEQX’s Battle of the Bands in a summer competition to open Pearlpalooza.

Tickets are $15 at the door. For information, call (518) 426-8550, or visit https://www.thehollow.com.

DAY

ALBANY — The annual Festival of Nations returns Sunday, Oct. 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center

The 46th Annual Albany Festival of Nations represents 25 countries, with each country celebrating their culture through food, crafts and performances. The festival is presented by ethnic groups from Argentina, Armenia, Bangladesh, Burma, China, Dominican Republic, Ethiopia, Greece, India, Indonesia, Israel, Korea, Liberia, Lithuania, Mexico, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Poland, Puerto Rico, Russia, Scotland, Taiwan, Turkey, and Ukraine.

Admission is $5 for adults, and $2 for children ages 3 through 12. For more information, visit http://www.albany.com/event/albany-festival-nations-65896/.

