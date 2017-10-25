NIGHT and DAY: A Farewell Tour and Festival of Nations

Oct 25, 2017 Jim Franco Entertainment, The Spot
NIGHT
ALBANY — Jimkata will perform for the last time at The Hollow on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 8 p.m.
Say goodbye to the electronic rock trio, Jimkata. These boyhood friends out of Utica announced earlier this year they would be walking away, but not before having developed a strong following in upstate New York. The band is now in the midst of a seven-stop farewell tour across New York, with a final show in New York City Saturday, Oct. 28.
The Late Shift starts the evening off. This Albany band reached the finals of WEQX’s Battle of the Bands in a summer competition to open Pearlpalooza.
Tickets are $15 at the door. For information, call (518) 426-8550, or visit https://www.thehollow.com.
DAY
ALBANY — The annual Festival of Nations returns Sunday, Oct. 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center
The 46th Annual Albany Festival of Nations represents 25 countries, with each country celebrating their culture through food, crafts and performances. The festival is presented by ethnic groups from Argentina, Armenia, Bangladesh, Burma, China, Dominican Republic, Ethiopia, Greece, India, Indonesia, Israel, Korea, Liberia, Lithuania, Mexico, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Poland, Puerto Rico, Russia, Scotland, Taiwan, Turkey, and Ukraine.
Admission is $5 for adults, and $2 for children ages 3 through 12. For more information, visit http://www.albany.com/event/albany-festival-nations-65896/.
Mar 29, 2017 0
Mar 08, 2017 0
Feb 02, 2017 0
Jan 05, 2017 0
Oct 20, 2017 0
Oct 20, 2017 0
Oct 20, 2017 0
Oct 19, 2017 0
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
12 hours ago
Honored to be part of the ARC of Rensselaer County’s annual breakfast with so many community leaders and partners. #CDTAProud ... See MoreSee Less
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
24 hours ago
Have you heard? We are now testing our Navigator Mobile App!
Why wait! Sign up to today! #NavCDTA
www.cdta.org/forms/navigator-mobile-app-pilot ... See MoreSee Less
Navigator Mobile App Pilot | www.cdta.org1 Start 2 Submission Review 3 Complete Thank you for your interest in the Navigator Mobile App Pilot. The pilot is in progress and we currently have almost 100 customers testing the new Navigator mo...
1 day ago
Kevin Catalano, Dori McDannold and Stephanie Zocco attended Vanderheyden Hall’s Oktoberfest fundraiser last week in support of the programs and services for kids and young adults. You can help…visit www.vanderheyden.org ... See MoreSee Less
2 days ago
Stay safe online! www.staysafeonline.org/NCSAM ... See MoreSee Less
2 days ago
The 4th Annual WGNA High School Hunger Games is coming to an end, there’s only 8 days left to make a contribution. We encourage you to help the students in this amazing effort! Not sure where to donate? Visit any of our eight locations; we will be contributing donations on behalf of the participating schools: bit.ly/2xmLzea ... See MoreSee Less
Have you gotten your Navigator Card yet? If not you are missing out on savings! nav.cdta.org/efare ... See MoreSee Less
A whole savings of ten cents woooooooooooooooooooo off of a day pass.
Employment Opportunities
Do you have what it takes to wear CDTA blue? If so, we want you! We are currently looking for Bus Operators to join our team. For more information visit www.cdta.org/employment-opportunities�� ... See MoreSee Less
Have you heard? We are now testing our Navigator Mobile App!
Why wait! Sign up to today! #NavCDTA
www.cdta.org/forms/navigator-mobile-app-pilot ... See MoreSee Less
Have you heard? We are now testing our Navigator Mobile App!
Why wait! Sign up to today! #NavCDTA
www.cdta.org/forms/navigator-mobile-app-pilot ... See MoreSee Less
Navigator Mobile App Pilot | www.cdta.org1 Start 2 Submission Review 3 Complete Thank you for your interest in the Navigator Mobile App Pilot. The pilot is in progress and we currently have almost 100 customers testing the new Navigator mo...
There are a lot of activities going on this weekend. Check our service advisories before heading out. www.cdta.org/service-advisories ... See MoreSee Less
Service Advisories | www.cdta.orgCDTA provides service advisories to notify customers regarding reroutes or that there may be service delays related to inclement weather, traffic, special events or other uncontrollable circumstances.