NIGHT and DAY: Fun Home and The Fleshtones

Nov 02, 2017 Music, The Spot

Fun Home (Photo by Joan Marcus)

NIGHT 

Proctors Theatre — Now to Sunday, Nov. 5

ALBANY — The five-time Tony Award-winning musical “Fun Home” continues its limited run at Proctors Theatre until Sunday, Nov. 5.

The “groundbreaking” “exquisite” and “unforgettable” new musical “Fun Home” was the event of the Broadway season, receiving raves from critics and audiences alike, winning five 2015 Tony Awards including Best Musical and making history along the way.

Based on Alison Bechdel’s best-selling graphic memoir, “Fun Home” introduces us to Alison at three different ages as she explores and unravels the many mysteries of her childhood.

For tickets and information, visit proctors.org.

DAY

Hangar on the Hudson — Saturday, Nov. 4

ALBANY — The Fleshtones return to Troy to play The Hangar on the Hudson. on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 3 p.m.

This American garage rock band helped define the Bowery sound that clashed against New York City’s disco scene of the late 70s. Big Frank and the Bargain Bingers and The Va Va Voodoos start everything off.

For tickets and information, visit brownpapertickets.com.

“Let It Rock! A Tribute to Chuck Berry” at the Hangar in Troy

