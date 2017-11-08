Geocaching continues to thrill adventurers who seek the outdoors for family fun

Nov 08, 2017 Spotlight News Culture, The Spot
By OLIVIA POUST
news@spotlightnews.com
Treasure hunting is a concept everyone’s familiar with, and although our minds may automatically think of pirates scouring the seas, millions of people around the world let their curiosity take them on a more lawful adventure.
While trekking across the globe in search of gold isn’t quite what these people are doing, they still experience the thrill and excitement of a treasure hunt, often in their own backyards, thanks to geocaching.
The concept of geocaching is simple: use a GPS to find items, or caches, that were hidden by other geocachers. Most caches are a container of some sort with a log inside for the finder to write their name, but others have objects to be taken in exchange for a replacement.
Geocaches range in difficulty, with some being easy to find and others being miniscule and incredibly well-hidden. Each cache is ranked by its difficulty from one to five, so it’s recommended that beginners start with a low-difficulty cache and gradually work their way up.
Since it was created in May 2000, geocaching has evolved alongside modern technology. What once required a separate GPS device can now be managed with ease on a smartphone.
The official website for geocaching, Geocaching.com, is simple to use. The user just needs to create a free membership, and from there, they can input their location and receive local coordinates for numerous caches. Once the cache is found, the user can return to the website and track their experience.
Locally, there are many caches. They can be found hidden throughout neighborhoods, along the Albany County Rail Trail, or at more scenic locations, such as Five Rivers Environmental Center or Thacher Park.
“The world is our game board,” explains Andrew Rickert, an English teacher at Bethlehem Central High School and a geocaching enthusiast. “I enjoy being outside with my family and going on hikes, and this kind of gives the outdoors a game to play, a purpose.”
Benjamin Gagnon, a senior at Bethlehem Central High School, has just recently gotten into geocaching due to a seminar given by Rickert. Even though Gagnon’s only been caching for two months, he already has 70 finds and hopes to reach his goal of 200 by the end of the school year.
“It’s a good way to get out into nature and also do something that’s put there by people,” said Gagnon. “I think it’s connecting people and the environment.”
Standard caches are only one of many forms of geocaching. Virtual caches are popular in scenic locations, and in these instances, the location is the cache, not an item. Since there is no physical log, the finder has to take a selfie with a pen and their GPS at the site and post it to geocaching.com as their way of logging the find.
Trackables are another variation on a typical cache. These are small mementoes or key chains that have a trackable code on them. When someone finds a trackable, they can take it to their next cache, log its movement, and watch online as it makes its way from location to location; some have traveled hundreds of thousands of miles.
Multi-caches are an option that mimic time-honored scavenger hunts. The first cache will have coordinates that lead to another site, that cache will have coordinates that lead to another, and so it continues until they lead to the last location. These are extremely common and offer a nice twist to traditional caches.
Geocaching is popular for a reason — it’s a feasible and fun outlet for people to embrace our natural desire to explore the world around us.
Olivia Poust is an intern for Spotlight News and is a senior at Bethlehem Central High School.
Oct 18, 2017 0
Oct 11, 2017 0
Sep 12, 2017 0
Sep 12, 2017 0
Nov 08, 2017 0
Nov 08, 2017 0
Nov 07, 2017 0
Nov 07, 2017 0
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
7 hours ago
Sales Office in Saratoga will be closed on the following dates:
November, 10th – 13th and November, 23rd – 26th.
Below are other locations in Saratoga County to purchase fare products. You can also refill your Navigator online nav.cdta.org/efare.
Price Chopper
55 Railroad Place, Saratoga (Rolling Swipers, STAR Tickets, 10 Ride Tickets & 3-Day Passes)
115 Ballston Ave, Saratoga (Rolling Swipers, STAR Tickets, 10 Ride Tickets & 3-Day Passes)
Rt. 146 & Vischer Ferry Rd, Clifton Park (Rolling Swipers, STAR Tickets, 10 Ride Tickets, 3 Day Passes and NX Zone 1 Swiper)
3045 Rt 50, Saratoga Springs (Rolling Swipers, STAR Tickets, 10 Ride Tickets & 3-Day Passes)
15 Park Avenue, Clifton Park (Rolling Swipers, STAR Tickets, 10 Ride Tickets, 3 Day Passes and NX Zone 1 Swiper)
1 Kendall Way, Malta (Rolling Swipers, STAR Tickets, 10 Ride Tickets & 3-Day Passes)
Have you gotten your Navigator Card yet? You can reload your card online or in person. See all the locations bit.ly/2t3lhjU ... See MoreSee Less
Cost: $4 per person
Bring your own wreath, swag or garland – the rest will be provided and included in the $4 cost. Time to start thinking about the holidays ahead!
Holiday Crafts
Bring your own wreath, swag or garland – the rest will be provided and included in the $4 cost. Time to start thinking about the holidays ahead! ... See MoreSee Less
Celebrate Spinney November birthdays! Please be sure to come, especially if you have a birthday this month.
Birthday Celebration
Enjoy a friendly game of trivia in the new Clubhouse while enjoying the fireplace!
Trivia By The Fire
Donate blood at the Bethlehem Public Library.
Blood Drive
We all live with some degree of stress and it can get in the way of our everyday life. Why not join us to learn how to meditate for stress relief. Dayle Groudine, Reiki Master (and Spinney resident!), will guide us through meditation. Please bring a water bottle, blanket/yoga mat/pillow if you wish to lie on the floor or if you want to cover up under a blanket… of course, some might prefer meditating in a chair. Event will take place in the Clubhouse.
Guided Meditation
Enjoy a lunch with your neighbors and friends at Romo’s Restaurant. RSVP is due by 11/10 at 8AM. Meet at the Clubhouse at 11:40AM on the 14th to carpool.
Lunch with Neighbors
The Spinney at Van Dyke added an event.
9 hours ago
Join us in honoring our country for the inaugural flag raising at new Clubhouse (6 Parker Mathusa Place)!
Flag Dedication Ceremony
The Spinney at Pond View was supporting American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.
9 hours ago
Team Spinney donated $957 to the American Cancer Society in October in coordination with the Breast Cancer Walk.
Thank You!! ... See MoreSee Less
American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast CancerThe official Facebook page for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. www.MakingStridesWalk.org and now on www.Twitter.com/MakingStrides
Great job Karen Bultman and thanks for all those pancake and french toast breakfasts
The Spinney at Pond View added an event.
9 hours ago
Cost: $89/person *cash only, due by 12/2
Leave Yankee Trails at 9:45AM. First enjoy lunch at Hu Ke Lau Restaurant in Chicopee, MA and celebrate Christmas in Hawaii, Hula Dancers, Fire and Knife show. Following lunch, enjoy a trip to the Yankee Candle Flagship store. Get all of your holiday shopping done in one stop!
Yankee Trails Trip to Yankee Candle Flagship Store
Leave Yankee Trails at 9:45AM. First enjoy lunch at Hu Ke Lau Restaurant in Chicopee, MA and celebrate Christmas in Hawaii, Hula Dancers, Fire and Knife show. Following lunch, enjoy a trip to the Yankee Candle Flagship store. Get all of your holiday shopping done in one stop! ... See MoreSee Less