Proctors announces Capital Records Live

SCHENECTADY — Tickets are on sale now for Capital Records Live, 7:30 p.m. March 23 at the GE Theatre at Proctors.

Capital Records Live is a new model for local music entertainment. Presented in association with WAIX, “Albany’s Independent Experience,” the series’ debut performance will feature six of the region’s most popular bands playing classic songs of The Beatles.

The first act in the inaugural show will find the Bryan Brundige Collective, Clear Mind, Eastbound Jesus, Girl Blue, Let’s Be Leonard and Wild Adriatic offering self-chosen selections from 1968’s The Beatles, better known as The White Album.

The second act will challenge the same groups, with Proctors and WAIX 106.1 determining which songs the band will perform, all from 1967’s groundbreaking, multiple Grammy Award-winning Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Whether a fan of local artists wanting to support local music or a Beatles buff who can’t miss these iconic albums performed in a whole new way, Capital Records Live will be the place to be.

Capital Records Live is a planned annual concert featuring a variety of local and regional artists performing a classic album, live in concert. Capital Records Live’s mission is to promote the local music scene by introducing artists to new audiences, fostering new musical relationships, and offering a performance opportunity in a world class environment. Audiences, in turn, are treated to a local “All Star” night of music featuring timeless favorites.

Tickets for Capital Records Live, $25, are available at the Box Office at Proctors, 432 State Street, Schenectady; by phone at (518) 346-6204; and online at proctors.org.

