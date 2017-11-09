NIGHT and DAY: Gang of Thieves and Curtain Call Theater

Nov 09, 2017 Spotlight News Music, The Spot, Theatre
Putnam Den – Friday, Nov. 10
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Gang of Thieves will perform at Putnam Den on Friday, Nov. 10 at 9:30 p.m.
High energy and an unforgettable live performance is the hallmark of these Vermont funk rockers, who fuse a new breed of rock and roll with a vibrant instrumentation to create a powerful sound palatable to audiences of all ages.
This is an 18-plus event, with guests under 21 paying a surcharge of $5. There is a $10 admission fee at the door. For more information, call (518) 886-9585 or visit http://putnamden.com/?post_type=events&p=7807.
Curtain Call Theatre – Wednesday, Nov. 1 to Saturday, Nov. 18
LATHAM — Curtain Call Theatre will put on performances of “The Legend of Georgia McBride” from Wednesday, Nov. 1 to Saturday, Nov. 18.
A small-time Elvis impersonator comes under the wing of a self-proclaimed grand dame of drag, who’s guaranteed to leave him “all shook up.”
Performances will take place on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $27.50 and can be purchased at www.brownpapertickets.com. For more information, visit https://www.brownpapertickets.com/profile/2682285.
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
2 hours ago
We are saying Thank You to our local heroes by offering free rides for Veterans on Saturday, November 11, 2017. CDTA is joining the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) and the public transportation industry to pay tribute to America’s heroes. Veterans and Active Military personnel who show their identification card may ride free on Veterans Day. CDTA will operate on a regular weekday schedule on Friday, November 10, 2017 and a regular weekend schedule on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2017. ... See MoreSee Less
3 hours ago
Our employees are participating in a $5 Jean Day tomorrow to raise $$$ for our local food pantries! ... See MoreSee Less
Cost: $4 per person
Bring your own wreath, swag or garland – the rest will be provided and included in the $4 cost. Time to start thinking about the holidays ahead!
Holiday Crafts
Bring your own wreath, swag or garland – the rest will be provided and included in the $4 cost. Time to start thinking about the holidays ahead! ... See MoreSee Less
Celebrate Spinney November birthdays! Please be sure to come, especially if you have a birthday this month.
Birthday Celebration
Enjoy a friendly game of trivia in the new Clubhouse while enjoying the fireplace!
Trivia By The Fire
Donate blood at the Bethlehem Public Library.
Blood Drive
We all live with some degree of stress and it can get in the way of our everyday life. Why not join us to learn how to meditate for stress relief. Dayle Groudine, Reiki Master (and Spinney resident!), will guide us through meditation. Please bring a water bottle, blanket/yoga mat/pillow if you wish to lie on the floor or if you want to cover up under a blanket… of course, some might prefer meditating in a chair. Event will take place in the Clubhouse.
Guided Meditation
Enjoy a lunch with your neighbors and friends at Romo’s Restaurant. RSVP is due by 11/10 at 8AM. Meet at the Clubhouse at 11:40AM on the 14th to carpool.
Lunch with Neighbors