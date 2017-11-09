NIGHT and DAY: Gang of Thieves and Curtain Call Theater

NIGHT

Putnam Den – Friday, Nov. 10

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Gang of Thieves will perform at Putnam Den on Friday, Nov. 10 at 9:30 p.m.

High energy and an unforgettable live performance is the hallmark of these Vermont funk rockers, who fuse a new breed of rock and roll with a vibrant instrumentation to create a powerful sound palatable to audiences of all ages.

This is an 18-plus event, with guests under 21 paying a surcharge of $5. There is a $10 admission fee at the door. For more information, call (518) 886-9585 or visit http://putnamden.com/?post_type=events&p=7807.

DAY

Curtain Call Theatre – Wednesday, Nov. 1 to Saturday, Nov. 18

LATHAM — Curtain Call Theatre will put on performances of “The Legend of Georgia McBride” from Wednesday, Nov. 1 to Saturday, Nov. 18.

A small-time Elvis impersonator comes under the wing of a self-proclaimed grand dame of drag, who’s guaranteed to leave him “all shook up.”

Performances will take place on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $27.50 and can be purchased at www.brownpapertickets.com. For more information, visit https://www.brownpapertickets.com/profile/2682285.

