FOOD & VINO: Creamy Apple Pudding

Nov 10, 2017 Stacey Morris Food and Drink, The Spot
There are so many amazing ways to enjoy apple season that don’t include a carb-laden pie crust. My all-time favorite is Baked Apples, found in my first cookbook, “Clean Comfort.” As much as I love a fragrant bowl of baked apples on a cold autumn morning, I recently found myself wanting a twist on the classic…in the form of a creamy, dreamy, healthy dessert. My favorite trick of the trade? Coconut cream! There’s nothing sweet that it can’t make better. And it’s vegan and a healthy fat, so what’s not to love? Another advantage: baked apples are a perfect way to use less-than-perfect apples. So round up some not so photogenic second-quality red babies at your farmers market or nearest orchard and be amazed at how fantastic they taste when a little heat is applied.
This recipe’s a little time-consuming with the baking and cooling process, but the end result is worth it, and so is your health.
Ingredients — Serves 4
6 large apples
About a tablespoon of cinnamon
1 can of coconut milk, refrigerated overnight
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350° F. Slice apples into discs, discarding cores. Layer slices in a lidded ceramic baking dish. Follow each layer with a sprinkling of cinnamon. Cover and bake for 30 minutes, or until soft. Leave casserole dish in a cooling oven for 15 minutes. Let cool completely. Remove coconut milk can from the refrigerator. Drain the water and reserve for another use. Place cooled apples and coconut cream in a food processor. Blitz until smooth. Place in individual dessert cups and sprinkle with more cinnamon. Served at room temperature or chilled. This also works frozen – Chef Bill adores this as apple ice cream.
Stacey Morris is a Loudonville-based cookbook author, food blogger, and health coach. She and Chef Bill will be doing a cooking demo on Thanksgiving leftovers at the Honest Weight Food Co-Op at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9. The event is free but reservations are required. For information on Stacey’s recipes and books, visit www.staceymorris.com.
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
5 hours ago
Kinderhook Bank shared Center for Economic Growth's post.
12 hours ago
As CEG celebrates 30 years, we thank you, our partners and investors, for standing with us. Together, we are A Region Connected. bit.ly/2AmR7Ht Video produced by Overit Media ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce's album.
20 hours ago
Congratulations to Kendra Hart and Brian Hart of Martin Electric for receiving a Rensselaer County Chamber of Commerce Good News Award for 2017 for their work and support of businesses and the community!Congratulations to this year's "Good News" Rensselaer County Award recipients: Bella Napoli; Community Resource Federal Credit Union; Man of Kent; Martin Electric; and Tech Valley Center of Gravity. Thank you to all who joined in celebrating these local businesses and Chamber members.
Thank you to event sponsor MVP Health Care, and Rensselaer County Industrial Development Agency for its partnership. Photography by Joan Heffler Photography - Pictures With Personality. ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Van Dyke updated their cover photo.
20 hours ago
... See MoreSee Less
22 hours ago
Get in, Get treated, Get on with your day! We love it when we make patients happy! ... See MoreSee Less
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
24 hours ago
We are saying Thank You to our local heroes by offering free rides for Veterans on Saturday, November 11, 2017. CDTA is joining the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) and the public transportation industry to pay tribute to America’s heroes. Veterans and Active Military personnel who show their identification card may ride free on Veterans Day. CDTA will operate on a regular weekday schedule on Friday, November 10, 2017 and a regular weekend schedule on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2017. ... See MoreSee Less
1 day ago
Our employees are participating in a $5 Jean Day tomorrow to raise $$$ for our local food pantries! ... See MoreSee Less
Sales Office in Saratoga will be closed on the following dates:
November, 10th – 13th and November, 23rd – 26th.
Below are other locations in Saratoga County to purchase fare products. You can also refill your Navigator online nav.cdta.org/efare.
Price Chopper
55 Railroad Place, Saratoga (Rolling Swipers, STAR Tickets, 10 Ride Tickets & 3-Day Passes)
115 Ballston Ave, Saratoga (Rolling Swipers, STAR Tickets, 10 Ride Tickets & 3-Day Passes)
Rt. 146 & Vischer Ferry Rd, Clifton Park (Rolling Swipers, STAR Tickets, 10 Ride Tickets, 3 Day Passes and NX Zone 1 Swiper)
3045 Rt 50, Saratoga Springs (Rolling Swipers, STAR Tickets, 10 Ride Tickets & 3-Day Passes)
15 Park Avenue, Clifton Park (Rolling Swipers, STAR Tickets, 10 Ride Tickets, 3 Day Passes and NX Zone 1 Swiper)
1 Kendall Way, Malta (Rolling Swipers, STAR Tickets, 10 Ride Tickets & 3-Day Passes)
Have you gotten your Navigator Card yet? You can reload your card online or in person. See all the locations bit.ly/2t3lhjU ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Van Dyke added an event.
2 days ago
Cost: $4 per person
Bring your own wreath, swag or garland – the rest will be provided and included in the $4 cost. Time to start thinking about the holidays ahead!
Holiday Crafts
Bring your own wreath, swag or garland – the rest will be provided and included in the $4 cost. Time to start thinking about the holidays ahead! ... See MoreSee Less
