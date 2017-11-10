FOOD & VINO: Creamy Apple Pudding

There are so many amazing ways to enjoy apple season that don’t include a carb-laden pie crust. My all-time favorite is Baked Apples, found in my first cookbook, “Clean Comfort.” As much as I love a fragrant bowl of baked apples on a cold autumn morning, I recently found myself wanting a twist on the classic…in the form of a creamy, dreamy, healthy dessert. My favorite trick of the trade? Coconut cream! There’s nothing sweet that it can’t make better. And it’s vegan and a healthy fat, so what’s not to love? Another advantage: baked apples are a perfect way to use less-than-perfect apples. So round up some not so photogenic second-quality red babies at your farmers market or nearest orchard and be amazed at how fantastic they taste when a little heat is applied.

This recipe’s a little time-consuming with the baking and cooling process, but the end result is worth it, and so is your health.

Ingredients — Serves 4

6 large apples

About a tablespoon of cinnamon

1 can of coconut milk, refrigerated overnight

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350° F. Slice apples into discs, discarding cores. Layer slices in a lidded ceramic baking dish. Follow each layer with a sprinkling of cinnamon. Cover and bake for 30 minutes, or until soft. Leave casserole dish in a cooling oven for 15 minutes. Let cool completely. Remove coconut milk can from the refrigerator. Drain the water and reserve for another use. Place cooled apples and coconut cream in a food processor. Blitz until smooth. Place in individual dessert cups and sprinkle with more cinnamon. Served at room temperature or chilled. This also works frozen – Chef Bill adores this as apple ice cream.

Stacey Morris is a Loudonville-based cookbook author, food blogger, and health coach. She and Chef Bill will be doing a cooking demo on Thanksgiving leftovers at the Honest Weight Food Co-Op at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9. The event is free but reservations are required. For information on Stacey’s recipes and books, visit www.staceymorris.com.

