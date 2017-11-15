PICK of the WEEK: Be Gobsmacked!

SCHENECTADY —Direct from sell out seasons in London, Hong Kong and Edinburgh comes the mind-blowing vocal show Gobsmacked! the latest sensation from the U.K. This all-singing, all-beatboxing, all-awesome theatrical experience does for a cappella what Tap Dogs did for tap dance!

Gobsmacked! is at Proctors on Friday, Nov. 17, at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at the box office at Proctors, 432 State Street, Schenectady; by phone at (518) 346-6204 and online at proctors.org.

Featuring three-time undefeated U.K. Beatbox Champion and current World Team Champion Ball-Zee and an international cast of world-class vocalists, Gobsmacked! is the best a cappella group ever to set foot on stage. This show pushes vocal boundaries to deliver a slick, musically accomplished, high energy spectacular with not a single musical instrument to be seen!

This next-generation a cappella show redefines the limits of the human voice. Gobsmacked! weaves stories through all forms of a cappella from traditional street corner harmonies to cutting edge, multi-track live looping. Heart-stopping harmonies and jaw-dropping beatboxing guarantees the audience will leave with a song in its heart and a smile on its face.

Gobsmacked! is the latest break-out show that everyone is talking about! It is funny, joyful and uplifts the spirits of all ages!

