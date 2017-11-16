FOOD & VINO: Spinach Mousse

Nov 16, 2017 Stacey Morris Food and Drink, The Spot
There I was on a cold and dreary November afternoon, faced with the knowledge that the fresh spinach I bought two day ago was in peril of entering the wilting stage. Never much of a vegetable-lover, I just wasn’t in the mood for my usual method of making spinach disappear down the gullet quickly and painlessly: juicing. Being a Kapha, a cold glass of vegetable juice during late fall and winter months makes me ever more adverse to the green stuff than I already am.
And since I haven’t perfected a spinach soup recipe…yet, here’s what I did instead: a super-quick version of spinach quiche, no crust, of course. And when you taste this amazing concoction, you won’t miss it, I promise. Because I was pressed for time, I skipped the step (which I realize now is unnecessary) of sautéing the spinach in a wok. Using raw spinach works great, and also ads a slight crunch.
But first, more on what inspired my latest creation, besides two containers of fresh spinach that needed a purpose – STAT! After a full morning and early afternoon of sessions with coaching clients, I was HUNGRY and short on time. It’s moments like these when I’m so grateful for following certain rules I keep so I’ll never be caught off guard when I need a quick and healthy meal. In this case:
Clean Eating Rule 1 — Always keep plenty of eggs in stock. They’re as versatile as they are indispensible, as a baking ingredient, or on their own as a casserole, salad or fried sunny in the pan.
Clean Eating Rule 2 — Have at least 1 8-ounce log of chevre in the refrigerator. I seldom eat chevre on its own, but rely on it as a heavy cream and cream cheese substitute in sweet and savory recipes.
Clean Eating Rule 3 — Own a food processor if you don’t already. They save labor and often do the job better than most mortals trying to chop, dice, or blend by hand. Food processors are affordable and run the gamut from simple to grandiose. And if you buy one through the right retail outlet or home shopping network, you may be able to land an interest-free payment plan.
The three above simple rules, coupled with having a pantry filled with healthy oils and spices will take you FAR. Not to mention save you money. And because I was actively practicing them today, I was able to make a delicious, clean and low-carb lunch I’ve named Spinach Mousse. Easy. Delicious. Nutritious.
With no further adieu, you’ll need the following:
Ingredients:
10 ounces of fresh spinach
6 eggs
1 8-ounce log of chevre, room temperature if possible
1 medium onion, peeled and quartered
1 food processor
1 8×10 brownie pan, glass if possible
cooking spray
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 330°F. Place the spinach in the food processor. It won’t all fit, but pulse a few bunches at a time until it’s all finely chopped. Add eggs and blend well. Add onion quarters, two at a time and blitz until they’re diced. Finally, add the chevre and blitz until mixture is a creamy batter. Spray the baking pan and scrape batter into it, using a rubber spatula. Bake 20 to 30 minutes until set, but not dry and cracked…you want a creamy, mousse-like texture. But…if you’re one who must have their eggs hard and dry…do what’s best for you.
Serve immediately and enjoy! Full disclosure: I baked mine in a toaster oven. They do the job much more quickly than a conventional oven so I pulled my Spinach Mousse out after only 15 minutes at 300. Optional finishing touch: take a pat of room-temperature butter and spread it on the mousse’s surface while still steamy.
Stacey Morris is a Loudonville-based health coach, cookbook author, and DDPYOGA instructor. Her website is www.staceymorris.com.
Oct 13, 2017 0
Oct 05, 2017 0
Sep 29, 2017 0
Sep 06, 2017 0
Nov 16, 2017 0
Nov 16, 2017 0
Nov 15, 2017 0
Nov 15, 2017 0
Kinderhook Bank shared Independent We Stand's post.
17 hours ago
We love all the small and independent businesses! Share if you do too! ... See MoreSee Less
1 day ago
Thanks to all our new FB fans! We really do like you too :) ... See MoreSee Less
CDTA is proud to offer this new program for our military heroes. Thank you for your service. 🇺🇸🚌🇺🇸 ... See MoreSee Less
CDTA to offer new fare discount to veteransThey will be issued special cards for discount ridership
Thank you
Very nice
2 days ago
Congratulations to Kate Wolfe on her appointment to Regional Executive Vice President at Kinderhook Bank to help maintain a smooth transition of former Patriot Federal Bank customers, branches and systems. She will also assist in developing business and community relationships in the Fulton and Montgomery county markets as Kinderhook Bank continues to expand. ... See MoreSee Less
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA shared New York State Division of Veterans' Affairs's post.
2 days ago
We are about start our 6th annual Veteran’s Day Luncheon #CDTAproudOur General Counsel, Jonathan, speaking to #CapitalRegion #Veterans on our collaboration with Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA to offer half-price fares to Veterans. More information to come!! ... See MoreSee Less
Don't forget to join Albany Broadcasting Company today for their Stuff A Bus Food Drive, at Hannaford Supermarket Latham supporting the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. We’ll be collecting donations from 6am-7pm. www.win1049sports.com/common/page.php?id=1161 ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Small Business Saturday's event.
3 days ago
Small Business Saturday 2017
We can't wait to celebrate Small Business Saturday!
My Surviving Sisters' Boutique is proud & honored to be an annual 'Neighborhood Champion' on Small Business Saturday sponsored by American Express. Shop Small, Shop Local ALL Year long at #SmallBusiness anywhere USA! Thank you, Kim Miller, Proud Owner 11+ years
I think anything about business is fab
Vialet Brianne Rayne
I'll have product at 3 locations: Second Peek Boutique on Hanover Street, Manchester,NH- CoCreations on Rte 101, Amherst,NH- Browns Euporuium on 15 N Mast Rd, Goffstown ,NH. And I'll be home look forward to seeing you for all that I have to offer. PM me for more information.
The Garden Gate Bed and Breakfast and Boutique are proud to support and participate in Small Business Saturday!
Jackson Square Artisans in Weymouth is joining with all the local businesses in the Square to kick off the holiday season on Small Business Saturday. Join us for Jingle Bells in the Square along with an annual tree lighting event.
Howdy! Yardley BET received its box of swag today - thank you! Question: We are working with some 50 businesses and could use more items, particularly totes and doormats! How may we obtain more? Thanks!
Quite frankly, it is ridiculous that American Express is the supporter of Small Business Saturday, when most small businesses cannot afford to accept American Express. All the rewards that the customers earn are paid largely by the businesses who cannot afford to refuse their business.
The Market Street Merchants in Lewisburg Pa will be participating in Small Business Saturday! Thank you American Express!!
Publication de valeur !
REMEMBER THIS VINTAGE and ANTIQUES, Campobello, SC got our delivery and shared with other small business owners, THANK YOU.
I have my own small crafting business so I understand how important this day is.
Deborah Blair John, Mary Beth Maloy, Marcia Found, Rebecca Vincent, Elizabeth Vincent. Shall we make it a second annual?
Yes!!! So much fun last year!!
Support your small businesses or they will soon be gone!!
Happy Go Smile will be participating 😊
My new small business Trade Secrets is will participating this year as we just opened our shop this past February in Downtown Altoona,PA :) facebook.com/secretsintrade
We love offering our customers the ability to use their American Express payment cards in our Home Decor & Gift Shop in Saint John, Indiana - Shopping on Small Business Saturday is really going to be fun this year at Ambiance Your Home, Your Story..... Maysa Arabikatbi
Want to Work For Yourself via an Online Business? Learn How at buildandconnectmarketing.com !
Don't forget to stay small at a small business Bed & Breakfast! www.kendalltaverninn.com
Sweet Candy Café is looking forward to Small Business Saturday as well as marking our fifth storefront anniverary on November 25th in Historic Downtown Lumberton, North Carolina. And, you're all invited! Not in the area? We Ship Southern Sweetness! Shop online at SweetCandyCafe.com!
We will be participating at Hearts Gallery in West Seneca, NY!!! 🎉
Kinderhook Bank added 2 new photos.
3 days ago
The Amsterdam branch staff are excited about the transition to Kinderhook Bank…they took a new picture to share in front of the branch this morning before opening! ... See MoreSee Less
Have you gotten your Navigator Card yet? Why wait? If not you are missing out on more security!
#cdta #NavCDTA www.cdta.org/navigator-faq ... See MoreSee Less
Stop lying. You just want to be able to sell everyones information to make some extra cash.
A stronger transportation network. Nearly 13 million passengers ride CDTA each year to commute to work, travel to entertainment, get to school and more. #CDTAProud #ThanksCDTA youtu.be/9AO4cEyHJR8youtube.com ... See MoreSee Less