Saratoga Arts preps for First Night

Saratoga Arts is preparing to announce details on what is considered the largest First Night celebration in New York state outside New York City.

Saratoga Arts is expected to release more information on the 22nd annual First Night Saratoga in a press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 10 a.m.

The theme of the night has already been teased as “Light Up the Night.” The Spa City throws a spectacular city-wide party with open houses, family activities and loads of live music. The zenith of the night’s events is traditionally met with a grand fireworks display.

Local musician and Voorheesville native Sydney Worthley has already been named among the musicians to perform that evening. She is also scheduled to perform at the Nov. 28 announcement ceremony.

The press conference is expected to reveal a few different attractions, as well as confirm the return of some of the crowd favorite activities.

The artist of this year’s poster is Sharon Bolton.

First Night Saratoga is the largest New Year’s Eve event in New York outside of New York City, and is one of the oldest such celebrations in the country. The event caters to all ages, providing an affordable, safe environment that is also exciting for all to enjoy.

Buttons are the means of admission to all of the First Night events and will be distributed to regional business for sale beginning Friday, Dec. 1 at area Price Chopper, Stewart’s Shops and Adirondack Trust.

Buttons will cost $20. They will provide access to all participating venues and performers, and well access to free CDTA bus service downtown.

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Email

Google

WhatsApp



Related

Comment on this Story