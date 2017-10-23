Bethlehem Candidate Forum Oct. 19 (Video)

Town Board candidates speak with moderator immediately before Oct. 19 forum // Photo by Michael Hallisey / Spotlight News

BETHLEHEM — Town Board and Supervisor candidates came together last Thursday to answer questions posed by town residents in a two-hour forum at Bethlehem Town Hall. The forum began with brief statements by the three candidates for Highway Superintendent, John “Tiger” Anastasi, Dan Morin and Giles Wagoner, and was followed by a one-hour segment dedicated to Town Board candidates Dan Coffey, Maureen Cunningham, Jim Foster and George Harder, then another hour for Supervisor candidates Gary Fish and David VanLuven.

The candidates answered questions on everything from development and open space preservation to hate speech and sanctuary cities. To see the full forum, follow the link below. (Videos 1 & 2 are the Highway Superintendent statements and Town Board segment; Video 3 is the Town Supervisor segment.)

