SPOTTED: The Bethlehem High Class of ’67’s 50th reunion

Oct 23, 2017 Jim Franco Bethlehem, Galleries, Milestones, News, Towns
COLONIE – Over the weekend, the Bethlehem High School Class of ’67 celebrated its 50th reunion.
On Friday, Oct. 20, there was a formal get together at the American Legion Hall in Delmar, and on Saturday, there was a tour of the town including a walkthrough of the Bethlehem Historical Museum and a “back to school” visit at the Bethlehem High School.
The weekend culminated on Saturday night with a dinner and DJ at the Marriott on Wolf Road in Colonie.
The reunion committee consisted of Nance Austin, Anne Steltmann Campos, Joan Ennis Coffey, Jeff Evans, Cindy Sullivan Kelly, John Pellettier, Ted Phelps, Nancy Fitzpatrick Rasner, Charlie Redmond, Terry Stephany Royne, Ricki Stolz Somers, Ginny Westervelt, Ted Wilson and Joyce DeFlumer.
Click on a photo below to view a full size version of the rest.
May 30, 2017 0
May 03, 2017 0
Apr 04, 2017 0
Mar 29, 2017 0
Oct 23, 2017 0
Oct 23, 2017 0
Oct 23, 2017 0
Oct 22, 2017 0
13 hours ago
Stay safe online! www.staysafeonline.org/NCSAM ... See MoreSee Less
16 hours ago
The 4th Annual WGNA High School Hunger Games is coming to an end, there’s only 8 days left to make a contribution. We encourage you to help the students in this amazing effort! Not sure where to donate? Visit any of our eight locations; we will be contributing donations on behalf of the participating schools: bit.ly/2xmLzea ... See MoreSee Less
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
21 hours ago
Have you gotten your Navigator Card yet? If not you are missing out on savings! nav.cdta.org/efare ... See MoreSee Less
Employment Opportunities
Do you have what it takes to wear CDTA blue? If so, we want you! We are currently looking for Bus Operators to join our team. For more information visit www.cdta.org/employment-opportunities�� ... See MoreSee Less
Have you heard? We are now testing our Navigator Mobile App!
Why wait! Sign up to today! #NavCDTA
www.cdta.org/forms/navigator-mobile-app-pilot ... See MoreSee Less
Have you heard? We are now testing our Navigator Mobile App!
Why wait! Sign up to today! #NavCDTA
www.cdta.org/forms/navigator-mobile-app-pilot ... See MoreSee Less
Navigator Mobile App Pilot | www.cdta.org1 Start 2 Submission Review 3 Complete Thank you for your interest in the Navigator Mobile App Pilot. The pilot is in progress and we currently have almost 100 customers testing the new Navigator mo...
There are a lot of activities going on this weekend. Check our service advisories before heading out. www.cdta.org/service-advisories ... See MoreSee Less
Service Advisories | www.cdta.orgCDTA provides service advisories to notify customers regarding reroutes or that there may be service delays related to inclement weather, traffic, special events or other uncontrollable circumstances.
We were so proud to be part of this awesome day, for one amazing 11-year old girl from Cohoes, who is recruiting her classmates to make a difference. #CDTAProud ... See MoreSee Less
'Real kids' wear pink for breast cancer awarenessEven the best teachers will tell you that sometimes the best lessons are not in the classroom. And they don’t always come from teachers, either.
The Spinney at Pond View shared their event.
4 days ago
Enjoy a homemade breakfast in the Clubhouse tomorrow, October 21st, at 9AM for only $6 per person! Bring your appetites!
Pancake Breakfast
Enjoy breakfast in the Clubhouse! ... See MoreSee Less
4 days ago
Our Delmar branch kid’s corner is getting popular with the local children and of course, with the pets they bring along. Bear is keeping a close eye on Matthew as he practices his table-top driving! ... See MoreSee Less