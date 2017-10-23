SPOTTED: The Bethlehem High Class of ’67’s 50th reunion

COLONIE – Over the weekend, the Bethlehem High School Class of ’67 celebrated its 50th reunion.

On Friday, Oct. 20, there was a formal get together at the American Legion Hall in Delmar, and on Saturday, there was a tour of the town including a walkthrough of the Bethlehem Historical Museum and a “back to school” visit at the Bethlehem High School.

The weekend culminated on Saturday night with a dinner and DJ at the Marriott on Wolf Road in Colonie.

The reunion committee consisted of Nance Austin, Anne Steltmann Campos, Joan Ennis Coffey, Jeff Evans, Cindy Sullivan Kelly, John Pellettier, Ted Phelps, Nancy Fitzpatrick Rasner, Charlie Redmond, Terry Stephany Royne, Ricki Stolz Somers, Ginny Westervelt, Ted Wilson and Joyce DeFlumer.

Click on a photo below to view a full size version of the rest.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Email

Google

WhatsApp



Related

Comment on this Story