Schumer, Cuomo team up on tax reform in Selkirk

Oct 25, 2017 Ali Hibbs Albany County, Bethlehem, Government, News, Towns
SELKIRK — U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY9) and Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a press conference on Monday, Oct. 23, at Elm Estates in Selkirk to put pressure on state Republican representatives to vote against the federal administration’s proposed tax overhaul, which they say would hurt middle-class homeowners. The plan to eliminate state and local tax deductions, according to the governor’s budget office, could cause federal income taxes for New Yorkers to rise between 20 and 44 percent and has been opposed by the New York State Association of Counties, the New York State Association of Realtors, the Business Council of New York State, state Democrats and many state Republicans, including U.S. Congressman John Faso (R-NY19).
“Tax reform is important in order to grow the economy and to create opportunities for families across New York and the nation,” Faso said in a statement. “I remain opposed to eliminating the deductions for state and local taxes, as this would represent, in effect, double taxation on New York families.” He did not, however, indicate how he would be voting on the tax plan.
Calling the plan one of the most destructive policies he’s seen in the last three decades, Cuomo pointed out that New Yorkers already pay more to the federal government in taxes than the state receives in federal spending — about $48 billion more.
“Congress has placed a bull’s-eye on New York State,” said Schumer. “You don’t have to be a partisan nose to smell a rat, but I tell you: this plan stinks.
“Given the small margin by which the original bill passed in the House,” he said, “If every member of the New York delegation — Democrat and Republican — would say they’re not voting for any bill that cuts state and local deductibility, the bill would fail.”
(Photos by Thomas Heffernan, Sr.)
Oct 11, 2017 0
Oct 04, 2017 0
Oct 04, 2017 0
Sep 19, 2017 0
Oct 25, 2017 0
Oct 25, 2017 0
Oct 25, 2017 0
Oct 25, 2017 0
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
8 hours ago
Honored to be part of the ARC of Rensselaer County’s annual breakfast with so many community leaders and partners. #CDTAProud ... See MoreSee Less
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
19 hours ago
Have you heard? We are now testing our Navigator Mobile App!
Why wait! Sign up to today! #NavCDTA
www.cdta.org/forms/navigator-mobile-app-pilot ... See MoreSee Less
Navigator Mobile App Pilot | www.cdta.org1 Start 2 Submission Review 3 Complete Thank you for your interest in the Navigator Mobile App Pilot. The pilot is in progress and we currently have almost 100 customers testing the new Navigator mo...
1 day ago
Kevin Catalano, Dori McDannold and Stephanie Zocco attended Vanderheyden Hall’s Oktoberfest fundraiser last week in support of the programs and services for kids and young adults. You can help…visit www.vanderheyden.org ... See MoreSee Less
2 days ago
Stay safe online! www.staysafeonline.org/NCSAM ... See MoreSee Less
2 days ago
The 4th Annual WGNA High School Hunger Games is coming to an end, there’s only 8 days left to make a contribution. We encourage you to help the students in this amazing effort! Not sure where to donate? Visit any of our eight locations; we will be contributing donations on behalf of the participating schools: bit.ly/2xmLzea ... See MoreSee Less
Have you gotten your Navigator Card yet? If not you are missing out on savings! nav.cdta.org/efare ... See MoreSee Less
A whole savings of ten cents woooooooooooooooooooo off of a day pass.
Employment Opportunities
Do you have what it takes to wear CDTA blue? If so, we want you! We are currently looking for Bus Operators to join our team. For more information visit www.cdta.org/employment-opportunities�� ... See MoreSee Less
Have you heard? We are now testing our Navigator Mobile App!
Why wait! Sign up to today! #NavCDTA
www.cdta.org/forms/navigator-mobile-app-pilot ... See MoreSee Less
Have you heard? We are now testing our Navigator Mobile App!
Why wait! Sign up to today! #NavCDTA
www.cdta.org/forms/navigator-mobile-app-pilot ... See MoreSee Less
Navigator Mobile App Pilot | www.cdta.org1 Start 2 Submission Review 3 Complete Thank you for your interest in the Navigator Mobile App Pilot. The pilot is in progress and we currently have almost 100 customers testing the new Navigator mo...
There are a lot of activities going on this weekend. Check our service advisories before heading out. www.cdta.org/service-advisories ... See MoreSee Less
Service Advisories | www.cdta.orgCDTA provides service advisories to notify customers regarding reroutes or that there may be service delays related to inclement weather, traffic, special events or other uncontrollable circumstances.