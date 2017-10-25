 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

Schumer, Cuomo team up on tax reform in Selkirk

Oct 25, 2017 Albany County, Bethlehem, Government, News, Towns

Schumer, Cuomo team up on tax reform in Selkirk

SELKIRK — U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY9) and Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a press conference on Monday, Oct. 23, at Elm Estates in Selkirk to put pressure on state Republican representatives to vote against the federal administration’s proposed tax overhaul, which they say would hurt middle-class homeowners. The plan to eliminate state and local tax deductions, according to the governor’s budget office, could cause federal income taxes for New Yorkers to rise between 20 and 44 percent and has been opposed by the New York State Association of Counties, the New York State Association of Realtors, the Business Council of New York State, state Democrats and many state Republicans, including U.S. Congressman John Faso (R-NY19).

“Tax reform is important in order to grow the economy and to create opportunities for families across New York and the nation,” Faso said in a statement. “I remain opposed to eliminating the deductions for state and local taxes, as this would represent, in effect, double taxation on New York families.” He did not, however, indicate how he would be voting on the tax plan.

Calling the plan one of the most destructive policies he’s seen in the last three decades, Cuomo pointed out that New Yorkers already pay more to the federal government in taxes than the state receives in federal spending — about $48 billion more.

“Congress has placed a bull’s-eye on New York State,” said Schumer. “You don’t have to be a partisan nose to smell a rat, but I tell you: this plan stinks.

“Given the small margin by which the original bill passed in the House,” he said, “If every member of the New York delegation — Democrat and Republican — would say they’re not voting for any bill that cuts state and local deductibility, the bill would fail.”

(Photos by Thomas Heffernan, Sr.)

Comment on this Story

Jury sides with Colonie in excessive force suit brought by former NYC cop

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

8 hours ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Honored to be part of the ARC of Rensselaer County’s annual breakfast with so many community leaders and partners. #CDTAProud ... See MoreSee Less

Honored to be part of the ARC of Rensselaer County’s annual breakfast with so many community leaders and partners. #CDTAProud
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 5
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

 

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

19 hours ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Have you heard? We are now testing our Navigator Mobile App!
Why wait! Sign up to today! #NavCDTA
www.cdta.org/forms/navigator-mobile-app-pilot ... See MoreSee Less

Navigator Mobile App Pilot | www.cdta.org

cdta.org

1 Start 2 Submission Review 3 Complete Thank you for your interest in the Navigator Mobile App Pilot. The pilot is in progress and we currently have almost 100 customers testing the new Navigator mo...
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Albany Med EmUrgentCare

2 days ago

Albany Med EmUrgentCare

The 4th Annual WGNA High School Hunger Games is coming to an end, there’s only 8 days left to make a contribution. We encourage you to help the students in this amazing effort! Not sure where to donate? Visit any of our eight locations; we will be contributing donations on behalf of the participating schools: bit.ly/2xmLzea ... See MoreSee Less

The 4th Annual WGNA High School Hunger Games is coming to an end, there’s only 8 days left to make a contribution. We encourage you to help the students in this amazing effort! Not sure where to donate? Visit any of our eight locations; we will be contributing donations on behalf of the participating schools: http://bit.ly/2xmLzea
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

 

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

2 days ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Have you gotten your Navigator Card yet? If not you are missing out on savings! nav.cdta.org/efare ... See MoreSee Less

Have you gotten your Navigator Card yet? If not you are missing out on savings! https://nav.cdta.org/efare
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 1

 

Comment on Facebook

A whole savings of ten cents woooooooooooooooooooo off of a day pass.

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

3 days ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Employment Opportunities

Do you have what it takes to wear CDTA blue? If so, we want you! We are currently looking for Bus Operators to join our team. For more information visit www.cdta.org/employment-opportunities�� ... See MoreSee Less

Employment Opportunities Do you have what it takes to wear CDTA blue? If so, we want you! We are currently looking for Bus Operators to join our team. For more information visit www.cdta.org/employment-opportunities��
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 5
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

 

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

3 days ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Have you heard? We are now testing our Navigator Mobile App!
Why wait! Sign up to today! #NavCDTA
www.cdta.org/forms/navigator-mobile-app-pilot ... See MoreSee Less

Have you heard? We are now testing our Navigator Mobile App! Why wait! Sign up to today! #NavCDTA https://www.cdta.org/forms/navigator-mobile-app-pilot
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

 

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

4 days ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Have you heard? We are now testing our Navigator Mobile App!
Why wait! Sign up to today! #NavCDTA
www.cdta.org/forms/navigator-mobile-app-pilot ... See MoreSee Less

Navigator Mobile App Pilot | www.cdta.org

cdta.org

1 Start 2 Submission Review 3 Complete Thank you for your interest in the Navigator Mobile App Pilot. The pilot is in progress and we currently have almost 100 customers testing the new Navigator mo...
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

4 days ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

There are a lot of activities going on this weekend. Check our service advisories before heading out. www.cdta.org/service-advisories ... See MoreSee Less

Service Advisories | www.cdta.org

cdta.org

CDTA provides service advisories to notify customers regarding reroutes or that there may be service delays related to inclement weather, traffic, special events or other uncontrollable circumstances.
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

 

Comment on Facebook

Load more
View on Facebook

CONTENT MENU