Schumer, Cuomo team up on tax reform in Selkirk

SELKIRK — U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY9) and Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a press conference on Monday, Oct. 23, at Elm Estates in Selkirk to put pressure on state Republican representatives to vote against the federal administration’s proposed tax overhaul, which they say would hurt middle-class homeowners. The plan to eliminate state and local tax deductions, according to the governor’s budget office, could cause federal income taxes for New Yorkers to rise between 20 and 44 percent and has been opposed by the New York State Association of Counties, the New York State Association of Realtors, the Business Council of New York State, state Democrats and many state Republicans, including U.S. Congressman John Faso (R-NY19).

“Tax reform is important in order to grow the economy and to create opportunities for families across New York and the nation,” Faso said in a statement. “I remain opposed to eliminating the deductions for state and local taxes, as this would represent, in effect, double taxation on New York families.” He did not, however, indicate how he would be voting on the tax plan.

Calling the plan one of the most destructive policies he’s seen in the last three decades, Cuomo pointed out that New Yorkers already pay more to the federal government in taxes than the state receives in federal spending — about $48 billion more.

“Congress has placed a bull’s-eye on New York State,” said Schumer. “You don’t have to be a partisan nose to smell a rat, but I tell you: this plan stinks.

“Given the small margin by which the original bill passed in the House,” he said, “If every member of the New York delegation — Democrat and Republican — would say they’re not voting for any bill that cuts state and local deductibility, the bill would fail.”

(Photos by Thomas Heffernan, Sr.)

