Bethlehem police called to Glenmont in response to possible shooter, find BB gun instead

BETHLEHEM — Bethlehem police were called to a home shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, in response to a report that an individual was wielding a rifle in the backyard of a home on Glenmont Road in Glenmont.

According to Commander Adam Hornick, the officers arrived and, deploying patrol rifles “for the safety of our officers and the residents,” established a perimeter around the home. Upon discovering no one in the backyard, they searched the area and located two individuals in possession of a BB gun.

“It was not in violation of any laws,” said Hornick. “It is very realistic looking; it looks like a real gun. But there was no violation, so there are no charges.

“We got the call and we answered it,” he said, adding, “We prefer to err on the side of caution.”

