 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

Bethlehem police called to Glenmont in response to possible shooter, find BB gun instead

Oct 26, 2017 Bethlehem, Community, Crime, News, Towns

Bethlehem police called to Glenmont in response to possible shooter, find BB gun instead

Photo by Thomas Heffernan, Sr.

BETHLEHEM — Bethlehem police were called to a home shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, in response to a report that an individual was wielding a rifle in the backyard of a home on Glenmont Road in Glenmont.

According to Commander Adam Hornick, the officers arrived and, deploying patrol rifles “for the safety of our officers and the residents,” established a perimeter around the home. Upon discovering no one in the backyard, they searched the area and located two individuals in possession of a BB gun.

“It was not in violation of any laws,” said Hornick. “It is very realistic looking; it looks like a real gun. But there was no violation, so there are no charges.

“We got the call and we answered it,” he said, adding, “We prefer to err on the side of caution.”

Photo by Thomas Heffernan, Sr.
Photo by Thomas Heffernan, Sr.
Photo by Thomas Heffernan, Sr.
Photo by Thomas Heffernan, Sr.

Comment on this Story

SPOTTED: Shen eliminates Guilderland, 2-0

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Albany Med EmUrgentCare

59 minutes ago

Albany Med EmUrgentCare

Get in, Get treated, Get on with your day! We love it when we make patients happy! ... See MoreSee Less

Get in, Get treated, Get on with your day! We love it when we make patients happy!
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 1

 

Comment on Facebook

I go to the one on Wolf Road. Everyone is professional and courteous. Don't ever feel rushed. It's much easier than going to the ER.

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

4 hours ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

We’re still floating on cloud nine after the recent American Public Transportation Association’s annual meeting! We’re still inspired by our peers in the transit industry and are eager to implement what we’ve learned to improve your ride with CDTA. #CDTAProud ... See MoreSee Less

We’re still floating on cloud nine after the recent American Public Transportation Association’s annual meeting! We’re still inspired by our peers in the transit industry and are eager to implement what we’ve learned to improve your ride with CDTA. #CDTAProud
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 4
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 1

 

Comment on Facebook

a vision and a lot of hard work

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

1 day ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Honored to be part of the ARC of Rensselaer County’s annual breakfast with so many community leaders and partners. #CDTAProud ... See MoreSee Less

Honored to be part of the ARC of Rensselaer County’s annual breakfast with so many community leaders and partners. #CDTAProud
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 7
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

 

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

2 days ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Have you heard? We are now testing our Navigator Mobile App!
Why wait! Sign up to today! #NavCDTA
www.cdta.org/forms/navigator-mobile-app-pilot ... See MoreSee Less

Navigator Mobile App Pilot | www.cdta.org

cdta.org

1 Start 2 Submission Review 3 Complete Thank you for your interest in the Navigator Mobile App Pilot. The pilot is in progress and we currently have almost 100 customers testing the new Navigator mo...
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Albany Med EmUrgentCare

3 days ago

Albany Med EmUrgentCare

The 4th Annual WGNA High School Hunger Games is coming to an end, there’s only 8 days left to make a contribution. We encourage you to help the students in this amazing effort! Not sure where to donate? Visit any of our eight locations; we will be contributing donations on behalf of the participating schools: bit.ly/2xmLzea ... See MoreSee Less

The 4th Annual WGNA High School Hunger Games is coming to an end, there’s only 8 days left to make a contribution. We encourage you to help the students in this amazing effort! Not sure where to donate? Visit any of our eight locations; we will be contributing donations on behalf of the participating schools: http://bit.ly/2xmLzea
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

 

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

3 days ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Have you gotten your Navigator Card yet? If not you are missing out on savings! nav.cdta.org/efare ... See MoreSee Less

Have you gotten your Navigator Card yet? If not you are missing out on savings! https://nav.cdta.org/efare
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 1

 

Comment on Facebook

A whole savings of ten cents woooooooooooooooooooo off of a day pass.

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

4 days ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Employment Opportunities

Do you have what it takes to wear CDTA blue? If so, we want you! We are currently looking for Bus Operators to join our team. For more information visit www.cdta.org/employment-opportunities�� ... See MoreSee Less

Employment Opportunities Do you have what it takes to wear CDTA blue? If so, we want you! We are currently looking for Bus Operators to join our team. For more information visit www.cdta.org/employment-opportunities��
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 5
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

 

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

4 days ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Have you heard? We are now testing our Navigator Mobile App!
Why wait! Sign up to today! #NavCDTA
www.cdta.org/forms/navigator-mobile-app-pilot ... See MoreSee Less

Have you heard? We are now testing our Navigator Mobile App! Why wait! Sign up to today! #NavCDTA https://www.cdta.org/forms/navigator-mobile-app-pilot
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

 

Comment on Facebook

Load more
View on Facebook

CONTENT MENU