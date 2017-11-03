BETHLEHEM LIBRARY: Tales for Young and Old

Nov 03, 2017 Kristen Roberts Bethlehem, Community Blogs, Opinion, The Spot, Towns
Preeminent storyteller and author Joe Bruchac returns to the library for two all-ages storytelling programs Sunday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. As a professional teller of the traditional tales of the Adirondacks and the Native peoples of the Northeastern woodlands, Bruchac has performed extensively throughout the world and is the author of more than 130 books in several genres for young readers and adults. He lives in the Adirondack foothills town of Greenfield Center, in the same house where his maternal grandparents raised him.
Copies of his work will be available for purchase and signing following the program. Because space is limited, this is a first-come, first-seated event; doors will open 15 minutes prior to the program. This Writers and Friends event is co-sponsored by the Friends of the Library and Bethlehem Senior Projects, Inc.
Library honored
In honor of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, Bethlehem Public Library recently received a certificate of appreciation from the Warren, Washington and Albany Counties Chapter of NYSARC for the work we do to provide employment opportunities for individuals of differing abilities.
The library is committed to helping those in our community with developmental disabilities and special needs find opportunities to work and socialize in a welcoming environment. We have long-standing relationships with a number of organizations to provide job training and employment, including WWARC and Wildwood, and through student internships coordinated by the Bethlehem Central School District special education department. We also have a partnership with the Center for Disability Services to host a morning concert series for people of all ages and abilities to socialize, connect and enjoy some great music together.
We are thrilled to be recognized by the WWAARC for our efforts to be inclusive and welcoming to all.
BCN-TV survey
In recent months, library trustees have been discussing potential changes to BCN-TV, the public access cable station and studio at the library. You are invited to share your thoughts through a short survey on our website at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org/bcn-tv-survey.
More events
All events are free and take place at Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call (518) 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.
Friday, Nov. 3
Health Insurance Options
Do you need health insurance for yourself or your family? Learn about the different options available through the New York State of Health Marketplace. Representatives will be at the library to answer questions, noon-4 p.m.
— Kristen Roberts
Oct 26, 2017 0
Oct 12, 2017 0
Oct 06, 2017 0
Sep 26, 2017 0
Nov 03, 2017 0
Nov 03, 2017 0
Nov 03, 2017 0
Nov 02, 2017 0
4 hours ago
Our merger with Patriot Federal Bank is coming up next weekend! There's lots of information available at www.meetkinderhookbank.com ...be sure to check it out! ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Van Dyke shared 55+ Living Guide's event.
21 hours ago
Join us this Saturday, November 4th, at the 55+ Living Guide Open House Tour! The Spinney at Van Dyke is participating this year and we hope to see you between 10AM and 3PM to provide you with a tour of our BRAND NEW Clubhouse, as well as any cottage type you may be interested in. We have 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom cottages available for immediate move-in so stop by the Open House Tour and be in your new home before the new year! We will be offering move-in specials for visitors of Saturday's Open House - you don't want to miss it!
55+ Living Guide Open House Tours
Kinderhook Bank added 2 new photos.
1 day ago
Our new Delmar branch is open at 197 Delaware Avenue and the branch staff is just waiting for you to come visit! Stop by for free coffee or water, visit our Kids Corner and get some treats for you and your pet! ... See MoreSee Less
Have you gotten your Navigator Card yet? Why wait? There are so many great features! #cdta #NavCDTA www.cdta.org/navigator-faq ... See MoreSee Less
Navigator Questions | www.cdta.org"\ue8f7Sign In or Sign Up \ue870Reload Navigator \ue88fCommon Questions \ue227Fare Products \ue55fSales Locations \ue2c4Download Brochure What is a Navigator? CDTA's Navigator is your passport to expl...
2 days ago
Thanks to all our new FB fans...we like you too! :) ... See MoreSee Less
2 days ago
Congratulations to our 2017 EmUrgentCare Costume Contest Winners... WOLF RD! You earned bragging rights for an entire year 😀 Amazing job to everyone who participated and thank you to all who voted! ... See MoreSee Less
Yahhhhh.....Good Job! I am sure it was the piranha that put you over the top😆
Jackie Weaver where's your costume?
Great job team Wolf 🐺.
Have you gotten your Navigator Card yet? Why wait? If not you are missing out on more security!
#cdta #NavCDTA www.cdta.org/navigator-faq ... See MoreSee Less
Kinderhook Bank shared Columbia County Historical Society's post.
2 days ago
... See MoreSee Less
Columbia County Historical SocietyThe Shacks, a.k.a. the Furgary Boat Club, featured in the New York Times--in an article by William Shannon (via Carole Osterink)
What does it mean to be the Best Mid-sized Transit System of the Year? It means a lot of different things. Keep up with us through November as we share why YOU think
we’re the best. #CDTAProud #ThanksCDTA ... See MoreSee Less
😍 what a great costume! Future driver in the making. Happy Halloween! ... See MoreSee Less
OMG how cute
So cute
Adorable...
Debbie Catherine Aubrey this is adorable