BETHLEHEM LIBRARY: Tales for Young and Old

Preeminent storyteller and author Joe Bruchac returns to the library for two all-ages storytelling programs Sunday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. As a professional teller of the traditional tales of the Adirondacks and the Native peoples of the Northeastern woodlands, Bruchac has performed extensively throughout the world and is the author of more than 130 books in several genres for young readers and adults. He lives in the Adirondack foothills town of Greenfield Center, in the same house where his maternal grandparents raised him.

Copies of his work will be available for purchase and signing following the program. Because space is limited, this is a first-come, first-seated event; doors will open 15 minutes prior to the program. This Writers and Friends event is co-sponsored by the Friends of the Library and Bethlehem Senior Projects, Inc.

Library honored

In honor of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, Bethlehem Public Library recently received a certificate of appreciation from the Warren, Washington and Albany Counties Chapter of NYSARC for the work we do to provide employment opportunities for individuals of differing abilities.

The library is committed to helping those in our community with developmental disabilities and special needs find opportunities to work and socialize in a welcoming environment. We have long-standing relationships with a number of organizations to provide job training and employment, including WWARC and Wildwood, and through student internships coordinated by the Bethlehem Central School District special education department. We also have a partnership with the Center for Disability Services to host a morning concert series for people of all ages and abilities to socialize, connect and enjoy some great music together.

We are thrilled to be recognized by the WWAARC for our efforts to be inclusive and welcoming to all.

BCN-TV survey

In recent months, library trustees have been discussing potential changes to BCN-TV, the public access cable station and studio at the library. You are invited to share your thoughts through a short survey on our website at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org/bcn-tv-survey.

More events

All events are free and take place at Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call (518) 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Friday, Nov. 3

Health Insurance Options

Do you need health insurance for yourself or your family? Learn about the different options available through the New York State of Health Marketplace. Representatives will be at the library to answer questions, noon-4 p.m.

— Kristen Roberts

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Email

Google

WhatsApp



Related

Comment on this Story