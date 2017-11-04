SPOTTED: Bethlehem boys fall to Shen in three sets

RENSSELAER – The Shenendehowa boys became the Section II, Class AA volleyball champs for the third year in a row by beating Bethlehem in three sets on Friday, Nov. 3.

The Eagles hung with the powerhouse for the first two sets, losing the first 25-10 and the second 25-21, but the Plainsmen poured it on in the third set and won 25-10.

Shen will not play in the regionals representing Section II.

Click on a photo below to view a full size version of the rest.

