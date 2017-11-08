Bethlehem Library Board of Trustees mulls changes to BCN-TV

Nov 08, 2017 Ali Hibbs Bethlehem, Community, Culture, News, The Spot, Towns
The BCN-TV production office leads into studio space. (Photo by Ali Hibbs / Spotlight News)
BETHLEHEM — After deciding not to pursue a potential partnership with Open Stage Media (OSM) in Schenectady, the Bethlehem Public Library Board of Trustees is considering how to move forward with BCN-TV, the town’s public access, education and government (PEG) channel.
During the monthly meeting of the Bethlehem Public Library Board of Trustees in August, Library Director Geoff Kirkpatrick proposed making changes to the free BCN-TV programming that appears on channel 18 for Charter/Spectrum customers and channel 28 for Verizon FiOS customers. At the time, he said he would like to consider eliminating the public access programming for those channels altogether.
Under Kirkpatrick’s proposal, while the channels would still air town government and school district programming, independently produced public access programs would no longer be viewable on cable television. Public access producers would still be able to use library equipment to create their various programs for distribution online, but they would no longer appear on the cable channels provided for PEG programming in Bethlehem.
Community members who spoke during the August meeting — many of whom produce programs — were concerned about the loss of an established community resource and about population segments, primarily the elderly, who may not have the same access to online media and represent a large portion of BCN-TV viewership.
According to Kirkpatrick, the proposal was motivated by challenges currently facing the library’s production department, which is located just inside the building’s main entrance, in two small rooms that house the actual studio and an office/workspace for studio staff.
The limited space is one of the reasons he cited for making changes. Another was the resignation of a part-time studio employee, leaving Janice Irwin as the studio’s only full-time production manager. Rather than replace that employee, which would still leave the studio understaffed, he has suggested implementing a certification program that would train library users to operate the available equipment themselves, and allow them to digitally publish their content anywhere online.
Capital costs for things such as equipment are generally covered by a small PEG programming fee charged to town residents by cable service providers. All other costs, such as staffing, administration, operational and utility costs, and other ongoing support, are borne by the library. Those expenses, when viewed in the context of the library’s long range plan, are another part of the reason that Kirkpatrick said he would like the board to consider ceasing or amending the service, which BPL has provided for 20 years.
Frank DeSorbo, producer of the program ‘Veterans Next Door,’ said he didn’t understand how the board passed a budget in mid-May — presumably with funds to continue the program — and is now considering eschewing the part-time position altogether, as well as passing up the PEG funding that will be lost if the board votes to implement Kirkpatrick’s proposal. (The library would still receive funding for cable-casting and to produce the community bulletin board.)
Currently, the board is looking at three different options: changing nothing; Kirkpatrick’s proposal to move public access programming off the cable channels entirely and implement a “makerspace” production model for those who would still like to distribute content online; and a middle-of-the-road option that would continue broadcasting all programming on cable, but replace the current production model with the makerspace model, which would allow producers to create their own content without editing and production services currently provided by library staff.
The last option, said Town Comptroller Michael Cohen, could represent a good compromise for the community. “The Makerspace equipment,” he said, “which they seemed likely to purchase in any scenario, could be paid for with PEG funds simply by allowing the content produced on the equipment to be broadcast on the channel. This choice is beneficial to the library because they wouldn’t have to be as heavily staffed, saving operational funding, beneficial to the general public because we continue to receive locally produced content and beneficial to the users of the Makerspace because they can place their content on television (anybody can put their video on the internet, but there is something about watching yourself or your content broadcast on TV). The downside of the choice is the loss of Janice Irwin in the studio, including the provision of free editing for local content.”
The scrapped OSM proposal, said Cohen, didn’t make sense because the town would have to use PEG funding to pay for a service that local cable providers are already required to provide for free and there is no guarantee that the town would continue to receive adequate funds to cover the cost in future years. Even if the town dropped BCN-TV altogether, Charter/Spectrum and Verizon would still be required to provide the public access station. “It wouldn’t be the same however,” said Cohen. “They will simply take a submission and broadcast it along with all other community’s content.”
When the Board of Trustees meets on Monday, Nov. 13, members will review each of the options and hopefully identify one they prefer, said Board President Mary Redmond. A public forum is expected to be scheduled in late November or early December and the board hopes to take a final vote at its December meeting.
Nov 03, 2017 0
Oct 26, 2017 0
Oct 12, 2017 0
Oct 06, 2017 0
Nov 08, 2017 0
Nov 08, 2017 0
Nov 08, 2017 0
Nov 08, 2017 0
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
7 hours ago
Sales Office in Saratoga will be closed on the following dates:
November, 10th – 13th and November, 23rd – 26th.
Below are other locations in Saratoga County to purchase fare products. You can also refill your Navigator online nav.cdta.org/efare.
Price Chopper
55 Railroad Place, Saratoga (Rolling Swipers, STAR Tickets, 10 Ride Tickets & 3-Day Passes)
115 Ballston Ave, Saratoga (Rolling Swipers, STAR Tickets, 10 Ride Tickets & 3-Day Passes)
Rt. 146 & Vischer Ferry Rd, Clifton Park (Rolling Swipers, STAR Tickets, 10 Ride Tickets, 3 Day Passes and NX Zone 1 Swiper)
3045 Rt 50, Saratoga Springs (Rolling Swipers, STAR Tickets, 10 Ride Tickets & 3-Day Passes)
15 Park Avenue, Clifton Park (Rolling Swipers, STAR Tickets, 10 Ride Tickets, 3 Day Passes and NX Zone 1 Swiper)
1 Kendall Way, Malta (Rolling Swipers, STAR Tickets, 10 Ride Tickets & 3-Day Passes)
Have you gotten your Navigator Card yet? You can reload your card online or in person. See all the locations bit.ly/2t3lhjU ... See MoreSee Less
Cost: $4 per person
Bring your own wreath, swag or garland – the rest will be provided and included in the $4 cost. Time to start thinking about the holidays ahead!
Holiday Crafts
Bring your own wreath, swag or garland – the rest will be provided and included in the $4 cost. Time to start thinking about the holidays ahead! ... See MoreSee Less
Celebrate Spinney November birthdays! Please be sure to come, especially if you have a birthday this month.
Birthday Celebration
Enjoy a friendly game of trivia in the new Clubhouse while enjoying the fireplace!
Trivia By The Fire
Donate blood at the Bethlehem Public Library.
Blood Drive
We all live with some degree of stress and it can get in the way of our everyday life. Why not join us to learn how to meditate for stress relief. Dayle Groudine, Reiki Master (and Spinney resident!), will guide us through meditation. Please bring a water bottle, blanket/yoga mat/pillow if you wish to lie on the floor or if you want to cover up under a blanket… of course, some might prefer meditating in a chair. Event will take place in the Clubhouse.
Guided Meditation
Enjoy a lunch with your neighbors and friends at Romo’s Restaurant. RSVP is due by 11/10 at 8AM. Meet at the Clubhouse at 11:40AM on the 14th to carpool.
Lunch with Neighbors
The Spinney at Van Dyke added an event.
9 hours ago
Join us in honoring our country for the inaugural flag raising at new Clubhouse (6 Parker Mathusa Place)!
Flag Dedication Ceremony
The Spinney at Pond View was supporting American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.
9 hours ago
Team Spinney donated $957 to the American Cancer Society in October in coordination with the Breast Cancer Walk.
Thank You!! ... See MoreSee Less
American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast CancerThe official Facebook page for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. www.MakingStridesWalk.org and now on www.Twitter.com/MakingStrides
Great job Karen Bultman and thanks for all those pancake and french toast breakfasts
The Spinney at Pond View added an event.
9 hours ago
Cost: $89/person *cash only, due by 12/2
Leave Yankee Trails at 9:45AM. First enjoy lunch at Hu Ke Lau Restaurant in Chicopee, MA and celebrate Christmas in Hawaii, Hula Dancers, Fire and Knife show. Following lunch, enjoy a trip to the Yankee Candle Flagship store. Get all of your holiday shopping done in one stop!
Yankee Trails Trip to Yankee Candle Flagship Store
Leave Yankee Trails at 9:45AM. First enjoy lunch at Hu Ke Lau Restaurant in Chicopee, MA and celebrate Christmas in Hawaii, Hula Dancers, Fire and Knife show. Following lunch, enjoy a trip to the Yankee Candle Flagship store. Get all of your holiday shopping done in one stop! ... See MoreSee Less