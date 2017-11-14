America Recycles Day collection at Bethlehem Middle School

Co-sponsored by Bethlehem Central School District Green Team, Grassroots Givers and Delmar Farmers Market, volunteers will collect recyclable items at Bethlehem Middle School, at 332 Kenwood Avenue in Delmar. this Satruday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Please arrive no later than 12:40 p.m.)
What to bring:
- Clothing and Textile Reuse and Recycling
- Acceptable items include ALL types of clothing, fabric, household textiles, stuffed animals, belts, hats, gloves, purses, bags, backpacks, footwear.
- All items must be clean and dry, but it is okay if they are worn, torn, ripped, stained or damaged! Backpack with a broken zipper? Shoe without a mate? STILL acceptable!
- Document Shredding/Paper Recycling*
- *NOTE: Secure shredding is limited to Town of Bethlehem residents and BCSD taxpayers only. Shredding limit: 3 medium sized (e.g., copy paper size) boxes per household.
- Hard Cover and Paperback Book Reuse and Recycling (especially children’s books)
Please also consider bringing paper products or money donations for the Food Pantry. Books collected for reuse or recycling by Grassroot Givers (children’s books are particularly requested though you may donate all types of books); and money donations are gratefully accepted year-round.
Recycling throughout the year
Clothing and Textiles: Clothing, footwear, and textiles can also be recycled in the bins at the CDTA Elm Ave Park & Ride, the Town Municipal Lot at 407 Kenwood Ave (by Hughes Opticians), the Transfer Station, or with local charitable organizations. See www.townofbethlehem.org/recycle for details.
Electronics: Recycle TVs, computers, printers, monitors, peripherals, etc. and all cables year-round at the Town’s Rupert Road Transfer Station.
Mixed Paper, Cardboard and Books: Recycle at the Town’s Rupert Road Transfer Station (except hardcover books) or in the Cascade Recovery recycling dumpsters located at the Elm Avenue CDTA Park & Ride or the Town Municipal Lot at 407 Kenwood Avenue in Delmar (by Hughes Opticians).