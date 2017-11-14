America Recycles Day collection at Bethlehem Middle School

Congratulations to Kate Wolfe on her appointment to Regional Executive Vice President at Kinderhook Bank to help maintain a smooth transition of former Patriot Federal Bank customers, branches and systems. She will also assist in developing business and community relationships in the Fulton and Montgomery county markets as Kinderhook Bank continues to expand. ... See MoreSee Less

We are about start our 6th annual Veteran’s Day Luncheon #CDTAproudOur General Counsel, Jonathan, speaking to #CapitalRegion #Veterans on our collaboration with Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA to offer half-price fares to Veterans. More information to come!! ... See MoreSee Less

Don't forget to join Albany Broadcasting Company today for their Stuff A Bus Food Drive, at Hannaford Supermarket Latham supporting the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. We’ll be collecting donations from 6am-7pm. www.win1049sports.com/common/page.php?id=1161 ... See MoreSee Less

Small Business Saturday 2017Everywhere, USAWhen small businesses succeed, we all do. So each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, shoppers, business owners, and organizations come together to Shop Small and share the places they love with the people they love. Join the movement this Nov 25 by shopping small and sharing your favorite places, and be sure to keep an eye out for local events happening in your community! ... See MoreSee Less

The Amsterdam branch staff are excited about the transition to Kinderhook Bank…they took a new picture to share in front of the branch this morning before opening! ... See MoreSee Less

Have you gotten your Navigator Card yet? Why wait? If not you are missing out on more security!



#cdta #NavCDTA www.cdta.org/navigator-faq ... See MoreSee Less

A stronger transportation network. Nearly 13 million passengers ride CDTA each year to commute to work, travel to entertainment, get to school and more. #CDTAProud #ThanksCDTA youtu.be/9AO4cEyHJR8youtube.com ... See MoreSee Less