 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

LETTER to the EDITOR: A ‘thank you’ to voters

Nov 15, 2017 Bethlehem, Opinion, Towns, Your Opinion

LETTER to the EDITOR: A ‘thank you’ to voters

Editor, The Spotlight:

I wish to thank the many residents of Bethlehem who re-elected me to the position of Town Justice on Election Day. I am truly grateful for their outpouring of support and the trust they have again placed in me to serve in this important role in our community.

I also want to thank my family, friends, neighbors and supporters throughout our community. Over the last several months, they helped with organizing events, preparing mailings, making numerous telephone calls, and walking with me through Bethlehem’s many neighborhoods. I greatly appreciate their time and effort in making our campaign a success.

I want to thank my opponent, Colin Dwyer, for the honorable way he ran his campaign. He, along with his family and supporters, worked hard over the last several months, and I respect that effort. Our interactions over the last several months were always pleasant and cordial. I wish him and his family all the best in the future.

I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve our community as your Town Justice. My goals over my next term as a Town Justice are straightforward: to apply and uphold our long-standing constitutional protections to each litigant, to provide an open and fair courtroom, and to ensure the safety and well-being of our community. I will continue to work hard to ensure our Town Court’s excellent reputation for fairness and justice.

Hon. Andrew W. Kirby

Bethlehem Town Justice

Comment on this Story

PICK of the WEEK: Be Gobsmacked!

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Kinderhook Bank shared Independent We Stand's post.

4 hours ago

Kinderhook Bank

We love all the small and independent businesses! Share if you do too! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

13 hours ago

Kinderhook Bank

Thanks to all our new FB fans! We really do like you too :) ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

 

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

1 day ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

CDTA is proud to offer this new program for our military heroes. Thank you for your service. 🇺🇸🚌🇺🇸 ... See MoreSee Less

CDTA to offer new fare discount to veterans

dailygazette.com

They will be issued special cards for discount ridership
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 17
  • Shares: 8
  • Comments: 2

 

Comment on Facebook

Thank you

Very nice

Kinderhook Bank

1 day ago

Kinderhook Bank

Congratulations to Kate Wolfe on her appointment to Regional Executive Vice President at Kinderhook Bank to help maintain a smooth transition of former Patriot Federal Bank customers, branches and systems. She will also assist in developing business and community relationships in the Fulton and Montgomery county markets as Kinderhook Bank continues to expand. ... See MoreSee Less

Congratulations to Kate Wolfe on her appointment to Regional Executive Vice President at Kinderhook Bank to help maintain a smooth transition of former Patriot Federal Bank customers, branches and systems. She will also assist in developing business and community relationships in the Fulton and Montgomery county markets as Kinderhook Bank continues to expand.
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 11
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

 

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA shared New York State Division of Veterans' Affairs's post.

1 day ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

We are about start our 6th annual Veteran’s Day Luncheon #CDTAproudOur General Counsel, Jonathan, speaking to #CapitalRegion #Veterans on our collaboration with Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA to offer half-price fares to Veterans. More information to come!! ... See MoreSee Less

We are about start our 6th annual Veteran’s Day Luncheon #CDTAproud
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 5
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

 

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

2 days ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Don't forget to join Albany Broadcasting Company today for their Stuff A Bus Food Drive, at Hannaford Supermarket Latham supporting the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. We’ll be collecting donations from 6am-7pm. www.win1049sports.com/common/page.php?id=1161 ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 3
  • Comments: 0

 

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank shared Small Business Saturday's event.

2 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Small Business Saturday 2017Nov 25, 12:00amEverywhere, USAWhen small businesses succeed, we all do. So each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, shoppers, business owners, and organizations come together to Shop Small and share the places they love with the people they love. Join the movement this Nov 25 by shopping small and sharing your favorite places, and be sure to keep an eye out for local events happening in your community! ... See MoreSee Less

Small Business Saturday 2017
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 3
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 36

 

Comment on Facebook

We can't wait to celebrate Small Business Saturday!

My Surviving Sisters' Boutique is proud & honored to be an annual 'Neighborhood Champion' on Small Business Saturday sponsored by American Express. Shop Small, Shop Local ALL Year long at #SmallBusiness anywhere USA! Thank you, Kim Miller, Proud Owner 11+ years

I think anything about business is fab

Vialet Brianne Rayne

I'll have product at 3 locations: Second Peek Boutique on Hanover Street, Manchester,NH- CoCreations on Rte 101, Amherst,NH- Browns Euporuium on 15 N Mast Rd, Goffstown ,NH. And I'll be home look forward to seeing you for all that I have to offer. PM me for more information.

The Garden Gate Bed and Breakfast and Boutique are proud to support and participate in Small Business Saturday!

Jackson Square Artisans in Weymouth is joining with all the local businesses in the Square to kick off the holiday season on Small Business Saturday. Join us for Jingle Bells in the Square along with an annual tree lighting event.

Howdy! Yardley BET received its box of swag today - thank you! Question: We are working with some 50 businesses and could use more items, particularly totes and doormats! How may we obtain more? Thanks!

Quite frankly, it is ridiculous that American Express is the supporter of Small Business Saturday, when most small businesses cannot afford to accept American Express. All the rewards that the customers earn are paid largely by the businesses who cannot afford to refuse their business.

The Market Street Merchants in Lewisburg Pa will be participating in Small Business Saturday! Thank you American Express!!

Publication de valeur !

REMEMBER THIS VINTAGE and ANTIQUES, Campobello, SC got our delivery and shared with other small business owners, THANK YOU.

I have my own small crafting business so I understand how important this day is.

Deborah Blair John, Mary Beth Maloy, Marcia Found, Rebecca Vincent, Elizabeth Vincent. Shall we make it a second annual?

Yes!!! So much fun last year!!

Support your small businesses or they will soon be gone!!

Happy Go Smile will be participating 😊

My new small business Trade Secrets is will participating this year as we just opened our shop this past February in Downtown Altoona,PA :) facebook.com/secretsintrade

We love offering our customers the ability to use their American Express payment cards in our Home Decor & Gift Shop in Saint John, Indiana - Shopping on Small Business Saturday is really going to be fun this year at Ambiance Your Home, Your Story..... Maysa Arabikatbi

Want to Work For Yourself via an Online Business? Learn How at buildandconnectmarketing.com !

Don't forget to stay small at a small business Bed & Breakfast! www.kendalltaverninn.com

Sweet Candy Café is looking forward to Small Business Saturday as well as marking our fifth storefront anniverary on November 25th in Historic Downtown Lumberton, North Carolina. And, you're all invited! Not in the area? We Ship Southern Sweetness! Shop online at SweetCandyCafe.com!

We will be participating at Hearts Gallery in West Seneca, NY!!! 🎉

+ View previous comments

Kinderhook Bank added 2 new photos.

2 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

The Amsterdam branch staff are excited about the transition to Kinderhook Bank…they took a new picture to share in front of the branch this morning before opening! ... See MoreSee Less

The Amsterdam branch staff are excited about the transition to Kinderhook Bank…they took a new picture to share in front of the branch this morning before opening!Image attachment
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 23
  • Shares: 3
  • Comments: 0

 

Comment on Facebook

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

2 days ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

Have you gotten your Navigator Card yet? Why wait? If not you are missing out on more security!

#cdta #NavCDTA www.cdta.org/navigator-faq ... See MoreSee Less

Have you gotten your Navigator Card yet? Why wait? If not you are missing out on more security! #cdta #NavCDTA http://www.cdta.org/navigator-faq
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 2

 

Comment on Facebook

Stop lying. You just want to be able to sell everyones information to make some extra cash.

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

4 days ago

Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA

A stronger transportation network. Nearly 13 million passengers ride CDTA each year to commute to work, travel to entertainment, get to school and more. #CDTAProud #ThanksCDTA youtu.be/9AO4cEyHJR8youtube.com ... See MoreSee Less

Video image
View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google PlusShare on Linked InShare by Email

  • Likes: 9
  • Shares: 2
  • Comments: 0

 

Comment on Facebook

Load more
View on Facebook

CONTENT MENU