LETTER to the EDITOR: A ‘thank you’ to voters

Editor, The Spotlight:

I wish to thank the many residents of Bethlehem who re-elected me to the position of Town Justice on Election Day. I am truly grateful for their outpouring of support and the trust they have again placed in me to serve in this important role in our community.

I also want to thank my family, friends, neighbors and supporters throughout our community. Over the last several months, they helped with organizing events, preparing mailings, making numerous telephone calls, and walking with me through Bethlehem’s many neighborhoods. I greatly appreciate their time and effort in making our campaign a success.

I want to thank my opponent, Colin Dwyer, for the honorable way he ran his campaign. He, along with his family and supporters, worked hard over the last several months, and I respect that effort. Our interactions over the last several months were always pleasant and cordial. I wish him and his family all the best in the future.

I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve our community as your Town Justice. My goals over my next term as a Town Justice are straightforward: to apply and uphold our long-standing constitutional protections to each litigant, to provide an open and fair courtroom, and to ensure the safety and well-being of our community. I will continue to work hard to ensure our Town Court’s excellent reputation for fairness and justice.

Hon. Andrew W. Kirby

Bethlehem Town Justice

