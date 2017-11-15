LETTER to the EDITOR: Thanks for voting

Dear Bethlehem residents,

I wanted to express my sincere thanks to everyone who voted in our town election, those who voted for me and those who did not. I commend the other individuals who ran alongside me or who ran as my opponents, and their dedication to the democratic process. The election affirmed my belief that, while we may have differences of opinion, we all share a love for this town and its future.

I do not take my new responsibility as Town Board Member lightly. Throughout my life, I have tried to lead by example, to find solutions when confronted with challenges, and to treat all people with dignity and respect, and I will do the same as your Town Board Member.

I am humbled and grateful at this opportunity to serve you.

Thank you,

Maureen Cunningham

