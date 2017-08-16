North Colonie Pop Warner concession stand robbed

Aug 16, 2017 Jim Franco Colonie, Crime, News, Towns
The door to the North Colonie Pop Warner concession stand. (Photo via GoFundMe page)
COLONIE – The North Colonie Pop Warner concession stand was broken into over the weekend and some $1,300 was stolen, according to police.
“Some despicable people decided to steal from the very kids we provide for,” said a statement from the league on its Facebook page. “Doors were damaged, money was stolen and the only people that suffer are our kids and families that have dedicated themselves to our community and sport.”
The break-in was discovered on Monday, Aug. 14 when teams showed up for practice at the Colonie Town Park. The last time anyone was at the field was Friday, Aug. 12.
A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help recoup the money. The league, which caters to some 120 players and cheerleaders, has an operational budget of about $55,000 so “every penny counts,” according to the GoFundMe page, which can be found here.
“Today, we are reaching out to our community to assist in recovering our losses, property damage and to upgrade our security in order to prevent any incidences like this from ever happening again,” according to the GoFundMe page. “Our goal is to raise $2500.00 in light of this awful incident.”
As of Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 1:45 p.m. the page generated $1,815.
Sgt. George Thomaides said police are investigating but had no leads as of Wednesday afternoon.
Aug 14, 2017 0
Aug 02, 2017 0
Jul 26, 2017 0
Jul 21, 2017 0
Aug 18, 2017 0
Aug 18, 2017 0
Aug 17, 2017 0
Aug 16, 2017 0
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 2 new photos.
56 minutes ago
Elmo and Orin regularly visit us, and we love seeing them both! Elmo, a Landseer Newfoundland, gives lots of love and slobbery kisses to everyone he sees. Earlier this week, Orin was at the Albany International Airport with Elmo, visiting travelers. In conversation with one of the travelers, she asked if he takes Elmo to visit other places? Orin told her that they visit Daughters of Sarah on a regular basis, too. The woman was so touched and wanted to do something to show her appreciation. Orin does not accept any gifts from travelers, so she asked him to accept a gift as a donation to Daughters of Sarah in appreciation for all the joy they bring to the residents.
Thank you, Orin and Elmo for your Gemilut Chasadim – Acts of Loving Kindness. ... See MoreSee Less
4 hours ago
Her name was Lola ...and she stopped by with Kyle to visit our downtown Albany branch and Syelbi. Oh yes...she was a show girl! ... See MoreSee Less
Awwww....Kyle and Lola.....
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
6 hours ago
T.G.I.F! ho's riding the Capital City Shuttle or the Electric City Trolley today?www.cdta.org/TrolleysandShuttles ... See MoreSee Less
Trolleys & Shuttles | www.cdta.orgElectric City Trolley The pilot program started on Thursday, June 22 and operate Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. Service will begin at 4:00 p.m. and conclude at 1:00 a.m. with a shuttle coming ...
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
22 hours ago
It's almost that time! Who's riding the Capital City Shuttle or the Electric City Trolley today? www.cdta.org/TrolleysandShuttles ... See MoreSee Less
Trolleys & Shuttles | www.cdta.orgElectric City Trolley The pilot program started on Thursday, June 22 and operate Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. Service will begin at 4:00 p.m. and conclude at 1:00 a.m. with a shuttle coming ...
1 day ago
Be sure to mark your calendar to attend Food Truck Night on Thursday, August 24th from 5-9pm in the Village of Kinderhook – great food, refreshments, live entertainment and fun! ... See MoreSee Less
Name your top three reasons why CDTA is your favorite Mid-Sized Transit System of the year and win a pair of season passes to Saratoga Race Course! #CDTAProud ... See MoreSee Less
1. This summer, CDTA expanded service to recreational areas, such as Grafton Lakes State Park. 2. CDTA has a great arrangement with schools and employers to provide unlimited rides on the regular routes. 3. The 905 Bus Plus has frequently-running service and free Wi-Fi.
1. They pay my pension check every month. 2. See #1. 3. See#1.
1. Independence 2. Inexpensive 3. IRide app
2 days ago
Here’s a cute sugar shake for Donna Casey, AVP & Branch Manager of our Chatham branch…he’s definitely looking for that treat! ... See MoreSee Less
Thank you Capital Region for helping to make us the best Mid-Sized Transportation System in North America!! #CDTAPROUD ... See MoreSee Less
CDTA a best-of winner - Albany Times Union, 2017-08-16Photos by John Carl D’Annibale / Times Union Capital District Transportation Authority employees and retirees cheer Tuesday during ceremonies announcing that CDTA has been named best midsize transit...
What an unbelievable day! Being named Best Mid-Sized Public Transportation System in North America!! Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen!
www.cdta.org/news/cdta-awarded-top-honor #CDTAProud ... See MoreSee Less
Capital District Transportation Authority Wins Prestigious Award | www.cdta.orgAugust 15, 2017 CDTA Named Best Mid-Size Public Transportation System in North America ALBANY, NY (August 15, 2017) The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) announced today that it has bee...
It is unbelievable that this is the best North American can do!
Congratulations!!
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA updated their cover photo.
3 days ago
... See MoreSee Less
Proud
This is Awesome
Great! Keep up the good work.
Well-deserved.