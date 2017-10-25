Meet the six candidates running for the Colonie Town Board

COLONIE — There are three seats on the Town Board open this year with six candidates running – three Democrats and three Republicans.

The candidates run at large, meaning they run town-wide and do not go directly head-to-head against any single candidate. Voters are asked to pick any three of the six.

The candidates are running for a four-year term and make a little more than 21,000 a year.

The six answered a few questions for Spotlight News and their answers, in alphabetical order, are:

BRIAN AUSTIN

Democrat

• Job: 27 years teaching at North Colonie Schools

• Family: wife Kerry of 22 years; son Connor 19; son Evan 15; daughter Caroline 10

• 25-year resident; first time running for office

Q: The biggest issue facing Colonie right now?

A: The residents need to have more information of what is truly happening in the town and not base their ideas on opinions and rumors. This has been evident in this year election especially with false accusations and ideas being told to the public by the opposing side.

Q: As a member of the board, what will you do to fix it?

A: This is not an easy fix in a town of this size. The information is there and with the use of technology, I believe it can be spread more effectively by streaming meetings live over the web and making further additions and updates to the town website.

Q: What is the biggest positive Colonie has going for it and as a member of the board, how will you promote that positive attribute?

A: The present leadership in the town is strong and has been a key force in removing the debt that the town was struggling with, maintaining the high standards of safety and continuing to promote the overall satisfaction with living in the town. I pledge to continue to move the Town forward in all of those areas and work closely with the supervisor in those areas.

Q: Why do you want to run for Town Board?

A: I have been considering a run for Town Board for some time. Being able to serve with the other members and continue the positive direction that the town has been heading in is important to me. I feel that my experience on different boards in town over the years is an asset as we prepare the town for the next generation of residents.

Q: Which politician do you try to emulate (alive or dead, national or local) and why?

A: I emulate politicians that have a rapport with people that is comfortable and engaging. They are well liked by members of both parties and make decisions that are in the best interests of all of their constituents. I believe this interaction and governing style is vital to the success of any politician, and while there are too many to enumerate, U.S. Rep Paul Tonko, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy and Colonie Town Supervisor Paula Mahan are at the top on my list.

CHRISTINE BADGER MELE

Republican running with the Independence, Reform and Green party lines.

• Job: Owner of Apple Interior and a part time consultant at Comfortex Outlet Store.

• Family: Single mother of six children: Sarah, 25; James, 23; Laura, 21; Melissa, 16; Sophie, 14; and Ryan 12.

•Move to Colonie in 1990. Previously serving a fifth year on the South Colonie Board of Education.

Q: The biggest issue facing Colonie right now?

A: I believe that the town Planning Board, the town Zoning Board, and

the main Town Board have become too disengaged. There needs to be complete unity and cohesiveness in all of the processes that influence our citizens. I believe that there must be more checks and balances on these issues, otherwise we as a town will be taken advantage of, much like we have been in the recent past.

Q: As a Town Board member what will you do to fix it?

A: There must be better lines of communication. On a more specific issue, our town has grown to big too quickly, with disregard to planning for infrastructure – traffic, water, sewer, etc. Our citizens continue to be outraged by the lack of information given to them about their own neighborhoods and how the growth will impact them, their taxes, their schools, and their commerce.

Q: What is the biggest positive Colonie has going for it and as a member of the Town Board how would you promote that positive attribute.

A: When I moved to this area from a very rural town in West Virginia, I realized what an awesome town, with awesome potential, we have. Our schools rival most in the state and that is because our citizens care. We demand the best for our children, and we elect quality school board members who help steer the ship of our youngsters by choosing incredible and educated administrators.

Q: Why do you want to run for Town Board?

A: I want the same for our Town Board, and I want to be a part of a process that can improve our quality of life by adding a sense of culture and community while keeping all of our local employees dedicated and fulfilled. I want to serve our citizens – no matter their background, their beliefs, their culture. Colonie is becoming more diverse and we can all learn from each other.

Q: Which politician do you try to emulate (alive or dead, national or local) and why?

A: I hesitate to call him a “politician” because he works for the people of our community and he has for almost 20 years. Frank Mauriello is presently an Albany County legislator who has dedicated most of his adult life by trying to do the “right” thing for our citizens. He is honest, trustworthy, intelligent, witty, and, above all a man with incredible integrity. After spending nearly six months on the campaign trail with him, I continue to learn from his wisdom and knowledge of our community.

DAVID GREEN

Republican running with the Conservative, Independence, Green and Reform party lines

• Job: An attorney in private practice, accountant and real estate broker.

• Family: Two children, 9 and 13, attending school in North Colonie.

• Lived in Colonie for 42 years and was elected to the Town Board in 2013.

Q: What is the biggest issue facing Colonie right now?

A: The biggest negative issue facing Colonie is its aging infrastructure. In a town our size and age, infrastructure accounts for a large part of our annual budget and it must be addressed properly.

Q: As a member of the Town Board what will you do to fix it?

A: There is no quick fix to an aging infrastructure other than consistent budgeting practices to allocate the maximum monies to continue to improve in this area. Seeking alternative revenue sources and grants are ideal, but often problematic and not available. Raising taxes is always a measure of last resort, and in my four years on the board we have always stayed within the tax cap and been able to systematically make progress in this area. It is my hope we may continue to avoid any significant tax increases over the next four years.

Q: What is the biggest positive Colonie has going for it and as a member of the board how will you promote that positive attribute?

A: Colonie has many positive attributes. Number one in my opinion is its safe, suburban character with exceptional services. I think the fact alone that approximately 250,000 people pass through our town on a daily basis speaks volumes. As a board member I have prioritized the funding of the police, EMS and fire services and sought greater community awareness and participation toward future development.

Q: Why are you running for Town Board?

A: I am seeking reelection so that I may continue promoting the work I have already been involved in over the past four years. I will note, there is a bit of a learning curve when you first get elected, however, in my first term I have been able to form strong relationships that I think will be both necessary and pivotal in the future success of our Town.

Q: What politician to you try to emulate (alive or dead, national or local) and why?

A: There is no politician I try to emulate. I grew up fairly a political and I define myself as more of a hard worker and problem solver than I do a politician.

MARK MITCHELL

Republican running on the Conservative, Green and Reform party lines.

• Job: Director of internal audit at the New York Research and Development Authority and teacher of governmental accounting at Rockefeller College.

• Family: Lives with partner Cheryl and dog Qunicy. Son, Mark.

•A resident for more than 25 years making his first run at public office.

Q: What is the biggest issue facing Colonie right now and why do you

think so?

A: The town has significant long-term unfunded financial obligations, and it has not been transparent enough about it. The information is available, but it is buried in the town’s financial statements, which only the financial community typically reads. The current administration has had 10 years in office. Despite making some measurable financial progress, it has not been enough to get

Colonie off of the state Comptrollers Fiscal Watch list – and we are the only major town in New York state that has been on that list for four consecutive years.

Q: As a member of the board, what will you do to fix it?

A: I will provide meaningful insights, elevate the quality of decision making, and I will implement changes to make town government more transparent and accountable to residents by being candid about the future financial challenges facing the town so that we make good fiscal decisions. I have been a state government internal audit professional for almost 20 years; I am an accountability expert and the only candidate who is a Certified Government Financial Manager. I would also work to provide residents greater transparency by improving the public notice process for development activities.

Q: What is the biggest positive Colonie has going for it and as a member of the board how will you promote this positive attribute?

A: Colonie’s unique character is that it has convenience within a suburban setting. Our town has offered a balanced mix of suburban living with convenient shopping. I will be directly involved in ensuring that the comprehensive plan being developed reflects residents’ desire to allow our town to thrive economically, while effectively managing and reducing the negative impacts of over development and traffic congestion.

Q: Why do you want to run for Town Board?

A: I have the professional skills and government accounting expertise to provide good governance and oversight of the town in a way that will assure that families and seniors in Colonie will have a sound future. I am the treasurer for the Hudson Valley Community College Foundation, providing scholarships to students. I also served as a lector at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Latham. I have a lifetime habit of giving back to the community using the servant-leader model – sharing power and putting the needs of others first.

Q: Which politician do you try to emulate (alive or dead, national or local) and why?

A: Locally, I try to emulate Fred Field, the former town supervisor. Fred was friendly and engaging, yet smart and strategic in his decision making. When Fred was in charge working for town government was a desired “destination” employer that attracted and hired high caliper people, where everyone was comfortable and free to be friendly and candid. Nationally, I am inspired by both John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan. Both were eloquent speakers, able to inspire us all and to appeal to our better angels. Both articulated an appreciation for our country’s traditional values and many blessings.

LINDA MURPHY

Democrat also running on the Women’s Equality Party line

• Job: Part time business owner

• Family: Two sons with husband Jack and four grandchildren.

• Incumbent first elected to the board in 2009

Q: The biggest issue facing Colonie right now?

A: I think the biggest problem we discuss with residents is traffic. I believe the great deal of the traffic is a result of our town’s location. Many folks are just passing through to get to and from work and must use Colonie to accomplish this. It is not an easy resolvable situation, but we always looking for and working on ways to lessen the impact on town residents. For example, the placement of the left turn traffic light at The Crossings.

Q: As a member of the Town Board how will you address this?

A: I will continue to work in conjunction with New York state for the two new projects at Exit 4 on the Northway and the extension of Aviation Road.

Q: What is the biggest attribute Colonie has going for it and how would you promote that positive attribute?

A: The biggest positive that many residents have commented to me are the low taxes and great services. The services the town provides are outstanding. Our police, EMS and fire services are seconded to none. As a member of the Town Board, I will continue to be an active representative of the people to ensure that these services are maintained at the highest level.

Q: Why do you want to run for Town Board?

A: I am running as an incumbent to continue the progress we have achieved: financial stability, the safest community in the Captial District, great programs and services for our seniors and other residents. I enjoy interacting with our residents and have made every effort to be of assistance to them.

Q: Which politician do you try to emulate (alive or dead, national or local) and why?

A: I always have admired former Assemblyman Bob Reilly for the stand he took on issues he believed in. I too have tried to represent our residents with honesty and fairness.

MELISSA JEFFERS VON DOLLEN

Democrat also running on Independence and Conservative party lines

• Job: Albany County as a paralegal

• Recently celebrated the first anniversary with husband, Bill Von Dollen

• Lifelong resident of Colonie; first time candidate

Q: Biggest issue facing Colonie right now:

A: The biggest negative issue facing Colonie right now is the aging infrastructure. As Colonie continues to thrive and attract new businesses and residents, I believe it is equally as important to continue Supervisor Mahan’s policy of maintaining the existing infrastructure and upgrading as necessary.

Q: As a member of the board, what will you do to fix it?

A: I will continue the current administration’s plan of achieving a balance between new development and updating the existing infrastructure. For example, redevelopment has been extremely successful in Colonie on sites such as the Fresh Market Commons, the Shoppes at Latham Circle, and the future project at the First Prize Center. We should always insure that our current infrastructure will support any proposed development.

Q: What is the biggest positive Colonie has going for it and as a member of the board, how will you promote that positive attribute?

A: The biggest positive in Colonie is the ability to live in a safe and conveniently located town of more than 80,000 residents but still maintain that small town feeling of community. The town does a phenomenal job of promoting numerous events throughout the year to engage its residents and share in its many successes. As a member of the board, I plan to expand upon this trend and promote new ways to maintain our sense of community.

Q: Why do you want to run for Town Board?

A: I am running for Town Board because as a lifelong resident of Colonie, I am passionate about my community and I am determined to secure and protect its future. Additionally, I am hopeful that my candidacy will inspire other younger residents to become more involved in local politics so we can identify and support the future generation of leaders in Colonie.

Q: Which politician do you try to emulate (alive or dead, national or local) and why?

A: John F. Kennedy and the historic quote from his inaugural address on Jan. 20, 1961 when he famously challenged all Americans to “ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.” I believe we all have the ability to effect change in our communities and we owe it to each other to step off the sidelines, work together and make a difference.

