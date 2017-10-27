Routine patrol leads to drug and weapon charges in Colonie

Oct 27, 2017 Jim Franco Colonie, Crime, News, Towns
COLONIE – A police officer patrolling the area of Swatling Road and Cass Avenue, in response to reports of thefts from unlocked motor vehicles, started a chain of incidents that led to the arrest of three men on drug and weapon charges.
According to Lt. Robert Winn, at 12:29 a.m. on Friday Oct. 27, Patrol Officer Frank Peris saw an argument between a bicyclist and the occupants of a 2013 Hyundai Elantra.
Peris stopped the bicyclist, but the vehicle drove off. It was located by Patrol Officer Patrick Fennelly at the Cumberland Farms parking lot on Troy Schenectady Road minutes later.
The bicyclist, 20-year-old Charles Ford, of Pershing Drive in Colonie, told Peris he knew the occupants of the vehicle and admitted to possessing a small amount of marijuana. He was arrested.
The occupants of the vehicle – the driver, 17-year-old Kareef Abraham and passenger, 19-year-old Tahjeek Pugh, both of Griswold Heights in Troy – also admitted to having marijuana in their possession.
When officers searched the vehicle, they found a .22 caliber handgun with one round in the chamber and six in the magazine, on the front seat as well as cocaine on both men.
The origins of the handgun are not known, Winn said, but it was not reported stolen.
There is no connection between these arrests and the on-going thefts from unlocked vehicles in the Swatling Road area.
Abraham and Pugh are charged with the felonies of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance and the violation of possession of marijuana.
Ford is charged with the violation of unlawful possession of marijuana.
Abraham and Pugh were sent to the Albany County jail pending arraignment, and Ford was released on an appearance ticket.
Oct 11, 2017 0
Oct 06, 2017 0
Oct 06, 2017 0
Sep 29, 2017 0
Oct 27, 2017 0
Oct 27, 2017 0
Oct 27, 2017 0
Oct 27, 2017 0
Going out but don't feel like driving? Our Electric City Trolley can help you get your around for free! www.cdta.org/TrolleysandShuttles
Download the FREE Cityfinder App for Downtown Destinations,
Reviews and Directions! Transfinder ... See MoreSee Less
Trolleys & Shuttles | www.cdta.orgCapital City Shuttle The pilot program started on Thursday, June 8 and operates Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights through the beginning of October. Service will begin at 5:00 p.m. and conclude at ...
ICYMI: Bus Stop Relocation
www.cdta.org/service-advisories/temporary-relocation-bus-stops-1 ... See MoreSee Less
TEMPORARY RELOCATION OF BUS STOPS | www.cdta.orgOctober 27, 2017 Status: General Advisory Route(s) 182, 522 due to Temporary Relocation of Bus Stops Temporary Relocation of Bus Stops for Route #182 and Route #522 The bus Stops at Cayuga/Remsen and ...
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA added 6 new photos.
3 hours ago
Another pink Friday at work to support our Real Men Wear Pink Campaign! Thanks to our outstanding workforce for their commitment and support. ... See MoreSee Less
5 hours ago
Crystal had a cute visitor in our Kinderhook Branch last week….here’s Morty! Aren’t they both so cute? :) ... See MoreSee Less
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
11 hours ago
Have you gotten your Navigator Card yet? You can reload your card online or in person. See all the locations bit.ly/2t3lhjU ... See MoreSee Less
Hi there...Does CDTA know if or when passengers will be able to purchase Navigator cards in person at the Latham Farms Hannaford? While Latham Farms is a regional connection point for the #370, #182 & #190 bus lines, as of a couple weeks ago, the LF Hannaford still only had the old paper bus passes. Meanwhile, Navigator cards are available at the Price Chopper/ Market Bistro, on the other side of busy Route 9 -- at least a 15-20+ minute round trip on foot.
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA shared Jacob & Anthony's Italian's event.
1 day ago
The sun ☀️ is shining! Come on out and watch the first-ever Pink Bus Pull!
Real Men Wear Pink CDTA Bus Pull & After Party!
We are excited to welcome these teams to benefit the American Cancer Society's Breast Cancer Awareness initiative.
Join us after the bus pull to enjoy a special menu and pink drinks in our bar space!
Anyone is welcome to watch and join us for celebrations after in our bar area. Proceeds from the special menu and pink drink will go towards the charity.
If you would like to join together a team to pull the bus please email Lizzie Hunter at Elizabeth.Hunter@Cancer.org.
Donations for the event can be made here: main.acsevents.org/site/TR/MakingStridesAgainstBreastCancer/MSABCCY17EA?px=43964516&pg=personal&f... ... See MoreSee Less
1 day ago
Our merger with Patriot Federal Bank is coming up the weekend of November 10-11-12! There’s lots of information available at www.meetkinderhookbank.com …be sure to check it out! ... See MoreSee Less
Who's riding the Electric City Trolley today?www.cdta.org/TrolleysandShuttles ... See MoreSee Less
Trolleys & Shuttles | www.cdta.orgCapital City Shuttle The pilot program started on Thursday, June 8 and operates Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights through the beginning of October. Service will begin at 5:00 p.m. and conclude at ...
1 day ago
Get in, Get treated, Get on with your day! We love it when we make patients happy! ... See MoreSee Less
I go to the one on Wolf Road. Everyone is professional and courteous. Don't ever feel rushed. It's much easier than going to the ER.
We’re still floating on cloud nine after the recent American Public Transportation Association’s annual meeting! We’re still inspired by our peers in the transit industry and are eager to implement what we’ve learned to improve your ride with CDTA. #CDTAProud ... See MoreSee Less
a vision and a lot of hard work