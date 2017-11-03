Colonie man faces weapon charges

MENANDS – A Colonie man was arrested on weapon charges after being stopped for a traffic offense on 787.

According to State Police, 21-year-old Austin Bradshaw, was pulled over on Wednesday, Nov. 1, and it was found he had a suspended license.

Upon searching the vehicle, troopers discovered a metal knuckle knife.

He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and other traffic offenses.

He is due back in Menands court on Nov. 14.

