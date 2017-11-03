CSEA endorses Mauriello in Colonie supervisor race

Nov 03, 2017 Jim Franco Colonie, Government, News, Towns
COLONIE – CSEA Region 4 endorsed Frank Mauriello, the Republican candidate who is looking to unseat 10-year incumbent Supervisor Paula Mahan, a Democrat.
“I think it’s easier talking about what Paula doesn’t do,” said Victoria Miller, the Region 4 co-chair for political action at the Colonie Republican headquarters on Central Avenue. “We have three open contracts that have not been settled. Paula is not a friend of labor. We have not been able to work with her over the past two terms so we think it’s time for a change.”
The town did recently settle with the police command staff and a unit of the United Public Service Employees Union but Miller said there are three units of CSEA who have been without a contract since the end of last year.
“I am honored to receive this endorsement and look forward to working closely with hard-working men and women of CSEA as the next Colonie town supervisor,” said Mauriello in a statement. “We have a great and dedicated workforce in Colonie, one that I plan on working side by side with to make our Town better.”
Miller and other CSEA workers were at the GOP HQ about to embark on a drop of campaign literature.
There are some 157 CSEA members working for the town and about 3,000 active and retired members who call the town home, according to the union.
