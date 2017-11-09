Shaker teacher dies unexpectedly

COLONIE – George Moglia, a technology teacher at the North Colonie Central School District died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

“Mr. Moglia has been a beloved member of our North Colonie faculty for five years, primarily in the technology department at both schools,” according to a statement by Superintendent Joseph Corr on the district website. “His dedication to our students and families was exemplary. He was an outstanding colleague who will be missed dearly, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and loved ones.”

Moglia taught at Shaker High School and Shaker Junior High School. A cause of death is not being released at this time.

Corr said counselors will be available to work with anyone who needs assistance dealing with the teacher’s death.

“As we continue to support our students in the coming days, weeks and months, we encourage parents to talk with their children about what they are hearing and feeling,” Corr wrote.

To help support parents, the district also is recommending they inquire at The Community Hospice Grief Center of Albany County or the Dougy Center, National Center for Grieving Children and Families.

