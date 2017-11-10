William Lacy busted for panty raid

COLONIE – William Lacy was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 4, for allegedly stealing 100 pairs of women’s underwear from Victoria’s Secret in Colonie Center.

According to police, officers were called when the 52-year-old Lacy was spotted allegedly stealing a $20 watch from Boscov’s.

While searching him, police found 100 pair of women’s panties, with a value of $1,547.50, in a bag he was carrying, and a glass pipe with cocaine residue.

He also gave police a fake date of birth to avoid a positive identification, according to reports.

He is charged with the felonies of criminal possession of a controlled substance and forgery of a government document as well as the misdemeanors of false personation, criminal possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny.

He was remanded to Albany County jail pending arraignment.

