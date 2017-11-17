 

Brothers headed to prison for Menands robbery

Nov 17, 2017

ALBANY – Two brothers were sentenced to prison on Friday, Nov. 17, for committing a strong armed robbery in the Village of Menands.

Kieshawn Chaney, 20, will spend the next seven years in prison followed by three years of parole, and Zacharihas Chaney, 21, will spend 10 years behind bars and another five on parole.

In June, Kieshawn Chaney pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and Zacharihas Chaney pleaded guilty to robbery.

On March 27, at around 8:20 p.m., in the area of Pateman Circle and North Sage Hill Lane, the two brothers from Albany, along with two others, jumped a person, stole a wallet and cell phone and punched the victim in the head numerous times. Someone in the group displayed a weapon.

Using a GPS, police tracked the victim’s phone and wallet to a vehicle that linked police to the two Chaneys and the two other defendants.

On Nov. 16, a jury found Messiah Green guilty of robbery, assault, grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property, all felonies.

On Aug. 4, Raymeen Cooper pleaded guilty to robbery for his role in the crime.

Assistant District Attorney Dennis DiBari of the Major Offense Unit prosecuted the case.

 

 

