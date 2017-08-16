Two Hilton brands come together, break ground at Crossgates Mall

Aug 16, 2017 Ali Hibbs Business, Guilderland, News, Towns
Photos: Baker PR
GUILDERLAND – Tru by Hilton, a new midscale hotel brand from Hilton, and Homewood Suites by Hilton, their all-suite hotel brand, “broke new ground” with a dual-branded property at Crossgates Mall today, Wednesday, Aug. 16.
The five-story, 192-room hotel is the Hilton portfolio’s first dual-branded Tru and Homewood Suites by Hilton property, and Guilderland’s first new ground-up hotel development in more than 20 years.
The ground-breaking event was attended by members of the local business community, including Pyramid Management Group CEO Stephen J. Congel; Vice President & Managing Director of Franchise Development at Hilton Tom Lorenzo; Senior Vice President; and President of M&T Bank’s Central New York Region Allen Naples, as well as Guilderland Town Supervisor Peter Barber and Crossgates General Manager Michael Gately. Albany County Executive Dan McCoy and County Legislators Mark Grimm (R-29) and Paul Miller (D-32), both of whom represent parts of Guilderland, were also on hand to wield shovels.
The new hotel, scheduled to open next fall, will feature two separate areas designed for each brand, public spaces designed to promote socializing, a swimming pool, a fitness center and an outdoor sport court. Hotel guests will be able to enjoy the amenities of Tru by Hilton and Homewood Suites by Hilton, just a short walk from all the shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities offered by Crossgates Mall.
“With Tru by Hilton appealing to a cross-generation of travelers, coupled with the upscale offerings of Homewood Suites, guests traveling to Guilderland will have desirable lodging options without having to sacrifice quality or value,” said Tru by Hilton’s Alexandra Jaritz. “We look forward to bringing the new and energetic vibe of Tru by Hilton to the area as we look to reinvent the midscale traveling experience.”
“We are thrilled that Hilton has chosen our town for this innovative product,” said Supervisor Barber. “This exciting project will provide residents with in town accommodations for visiting families and friends; it will help local businesses and economic development; and with direct access to interstate highways, it’s at a perfect location.”
“With Tru by Hilton and Homewood Suites by Hilton, developer Stephen Congel has created an anchor establishment that will help attract visitors to experience Guilderland and Albany County,” said Naples, of M&T Bank, which provided a construction loan that helped to set the project in motion. “The new development, with the support of Hilton, will help create jobs and generate new economic activity, and we’re excited to provide the capital to help make it happen.”
About Tru by Hilton
Tru by Hilton is a new midscale hotel brand providing a simplified and spirited approach grounded in value for business and leisure travelers. The brand offers modern and functional guest rooms and social connectivity with re-imagined public spaces, including an open lobby comprising four areas where guests can work, play, lounge and eat. Designed to appeal cross-generationally, amenities include a Build Your Own ‘Top It’ breakfast, coffee and tea; optional mobile check-in and Digital Key; a multifunctional fitness center; and high-speed Wi-Fi. Single-serve wine and beer, premium snacks and light meal options will be available for purchase at a 24/7 retail market. Tru by Hilton is part of Hilton Honors, the guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, member discounts, free standard Wi-Fi and digital amenities. Learn more at www.trubyhilton.com.
About Homewood Suites by Hilton
Homewood Suites by Hilton is Hilton’s upscale, all-suite, extended-stay hotel brand for guests seeking comfortable accommodations when traveling for an extended or quick overnight stay, Homewood Suites offers suites featuring separate living and sleeping areas, and fully-equipped kitchens with full-size refrigerators. Additional amenities include: complimentary Internet, a daily full-hot breakfast and complimentary evening social every Monday-Thursday. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to the same benefits described above. Homewood Suites stands behind each stay with its 100% Suite Assurance® guarantee. For more information, visit www.homewoodsuites.com or news.homewoodsuites.com.
About Crossgates Mall
Crossgates Mall is anchored by Lord & Taylor, Macy’s, JCPenney, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Best Buy, Forever 21, Burlington Coat Factory, Dave & Buster’s, Lucky Strike Social, Billy Beez and Regal Cinemas with IMAX, and offers more than 180 retail shops, including Apple, restaurants and a food court. Additional information can be found at www.shopcrossgates.com.
Jul 18, 2017 0
Jun 27, 2017 0
Jun 23, 2017 0
May 05, 2017 0
Aug 18, 2017 0
Aug 18, 2017 0
Aug 17, 2017 0
Aug 16, 2017 0
Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 2 new photos.
56 minutes ago
Elmo and Orin regularly visit us, and we love seeing them both! Elmo, a Landseer Newfoundland, gives lots of love and slobbery kisses to everyone he sees. Earlier this week, Orin was at the Albany International Airport with Elmo, visiting travelers. In conversation with one of the travelers, she asked if he takes Elmo to visit other places? Orin told her that they visit Daughters of Sarah on a regular basis, too. The woman was so touched and wanted to do something to show her appreciation. Orin does not accept any gifts from travelers, so she asked him to accept a gift as a donation to Daughters of Sarah in appreciation for all the joy they bring to the residents.
Thank you, Orin and Elmo for your Gemilut Chasadim – Acts of Loving Kindness. ... See MoreSee Less
4 hours ago
Her name was Lola ...and she stopped by with Kyle to visit our downtown Albany branch and Syelbi. Oh yes...she was a show girl! ... See MoreSee Less
Awwww....Kyle and Lola.....
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
6 hours ago
T.G.I.F! ho's riding the Capital City Shuttle or the Electric City Trolley today?www.cdta.org/TrolleysandShuttles ... See MoreSee Less
Trolleys & Shuttles | www.cdta.orgElectric City Trolley The pilot program started on Thursday, June 22 and operate Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. Service will begin at 4:00 p.m. and conclude at 1:00 a.m. with a shuttle coming ...
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA
22 hours ago
It's almost that time! Who's riding the Capital City Shuttle or the Electric City Trolley today? www.cdta.org/TrolleysandShuttles ... See MoreSee Less
Trolleys & Shuttles | www.cdta.orgElectric City Trolley The pilot program started on Thursday, June 22 and operate Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. Service will begin at 4:00 p.m. and conclude at 1:00 a.m. with a shuttle coming ...
1 day ago
Be sure to mark your calendar to attend Food Truck Night on Thursday, August 24th from 5-9pm in the Village of Kinderhook – great food, refreshments, live entertainment and fun! ... See MoreSee Less
Name your top three reasons why CDTA is your favorite Mid-Sized Transit System of the year and win a pair of season passes to Saratoga Race Course! #CDTAProud ... See MoreSee Less
1. This summer, CDTA expanded service to recreational areas, such as Grafton Lakes State Park. 2. CDTA has a great arrangement with schools and employers to provide unlimited rides on the regular routes. 3. The 905 Bus Plus has frequently-running service and free Wi-Fi.
1. They pay my pension check every month. 2. See #1. 3. See#1.
1. Independence 2. Inexpensive 3. IRide app
2 days ago
Here’s a cute sugar shake for Donna Casey, AVP & Branch Manager of our Chatham branch…he’s definitely looking for that treat! ... See MoreSee Less
Thank you Capital Region for helping to make us the best Mid-Sized Transportation System in North America!! #CDTAPROUD ... See MoreSee Less
CDTA a best-of winner - Albany Times Union, 2017-08-16Photos by John Carl D’Annibale / Times Union Capital District Transportation Authority employees and retirees cheer Tuesday during ceremonies announcing that CDTA has been named best midsize transit...
What an unbelievable day! Being named Best Mid-Sized Public Transportation System in North America!! Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen!
www.cdta.org/news/cdta-awarded-top-honor #CDTAProud ... See MoreSee Less
Capital District Transportation Authority Wins Prestigious Award | www.cdta.orgAugust 15, 2017 CDTA Named Best Mid-Size Public Transportation System in North America ALBANY, NY (August 15, 2017) The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) announced today that it has bee...
It is unbelievable that this is the best North American can do!
Congratulations!!
Capital District Transportation Authority - CDTA updated their cover photo.
3 days ago
... See MoreSee Less
Proud
This is Awesome
Great! Keep up the good work.
Well-deserved.