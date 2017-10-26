SPOTTED: Shen eliminates Guilderland, 2-0

CLIFTON PARK – Shenendehowa eliminated Guilderland from the Section II Class A play on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Shen, the No. 1 seed, scored twice in the first half one by Jenna Grace and one by Rachel Sterle – and that was all it needed. Assists were credited to Eliza Branch Maddy Dunn.

Jazlyn Jimenez had five saves in goal for the No. 4 seed Lady Dutch. Payton Kisling had three saves for Shen.

Shen will play the No. 2 seed Saratoga for the championship on Sunday.

Click on a photo below to view a full size version of the rest.

