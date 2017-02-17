CALENDAR of EVENTS

Feb 17, 2017 Spotlight News Parent Pages, Parenting Resources
17 Friday
Marble Run Mania
Build a unique maze for a marble to go through, using our new marble run set and then drop a marble into the marble run and watch it work, 1-6 p.m. Castleton Public Library, 85 S. Main St., Castleton-On-Hudson. For more information, call (518) 732-0879 or visit www.castletonpubliclibrary.org.
18 Saturday
Rock & Fossil Fair
Also Sunday. Mine for minerals, dig for fossils, and make scientific observations during these hands-on activities that will teach children all about geology and paleontology, noon-3 p.m. Free. New York State Museum, Fourth Floor Terrace, 222 Madison Ave., Albany. For more information, call (518) 474-5877 or visit www.nysm.nysed.gov.
Family Fun Day:
Whale of a Good Time
Each third Saturday of the month, the museum offers fun for the whole family with games, crafts, and other theme-based activities, 1-4 p.m. Free. New York State Museum, Fourth Floor Terrace, 222 Madison Ave., Albany. For more information, call (518) 474-5877 or visit www.nysm.nysed.gov.
Children’s Astronomy Show
This Interactive program exploring the stars, planets, comets, and constellations in the night sky is geared toward children aged 3 to 7 and their families, 11 a.m. Cost is $3. Henry Hudson Planetarium, Albany Heritage Area Visitors Center, 25 Quackenbush Square, Albany.
Albany Star Sighting
Interactive program identifies stars, planets, comets and constellations in the night sky and the tools and techniques for becoming an amateur astronomer, 1 p.m. For ages 8 and above. Cost is $3. Henry Hudson Planetarium, Albany Heritage Area Visitors Center, 25 Quackenbush Square, Albany.
Snowshoeing in the Pine Bush
Explore the frozen landscape of the pine barrens and learn the basics of snowshoeing with snowshoes provided to program participants, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. For ages 10 and up. Cost is $3 per person, $5 per family; registration required. Albany Pine Bush Discovery Center, 195 New Karner Road, Albany. For more information, call 456-0655 or visit www.albanypinebush.org.
19 Sunday
Sing and Celebrate Around the World
Performer and educator Emily Ellison will share the variety of ways people sing and celebrate around the world in this interactive program featuring folk songs and percussion instruments from across the globe, 2-3 p.m. For all ages. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.
Knit One, Purl One
If you’re an experienced knitter, bring your current project. If you’re a beginner, bring size 8 knitting needles; we’ll provide yarn and get you started, 2-3 p.m. For adults, teens and kids age 9 and up. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.
World Percussion: West African Drumming with Randy Armstrong
A unique performance by revered musician, Randy Armstrong, who performs on over 25 instruments from around the world including acoustic-synthesizers and classical guitars from Africa, India, South America, and Asia, 2 p.m. Free. New York State Museum, Fourth Floor Terrace, 222 Madison Ave., Albany. For more information, call (518) 474-5877 or visit www.nysm.nysed.gov.
Backyard Birds and a Winter Walk
View winter birds at our feeders, and get tips for identifying birds and how to use a field guide, 2 p.m. Free. Registration required. Emma Treadwell Thacher Nature Center, 87 Nature Center Way, Voorheesville. Call (518) 872-0800 for more information or to register.
20 Monday
Children’s Art Classes
Each week participants will learn new skills and get to create a new piece of artwork to take home, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. Stage 1 – Albany Barn, 46 North Swan St., Albany. For more information, call 935-4858 or visit www.albanybarn.org.
Messy Monday
Children and their grown-ups will use playdough, clay, shaving cream, paint, bubbles and other ooey gooey concoctions to make a creative mess, drop in 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Cost is $5 per child. The Wonder Room, 896 Saratoga Road (Route 50), Ballston Lake. For more information, call 602-0237 or visit www.thewonderroomschool.com.
How Well Do You Know Harry Potter?
Are you wild about Harry and Hogwarts? Have you aced your O.W.L.s? Then this is the trivia competition for you No need to sign up. Spoiler alert: We will be asking questions from all seven books. For kids and families. 10-11 a.m. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.
Pine Bush Scavenger Hunt
Through Friday. See how many different items you can discover over a 0.9-mile hike across rolling sand dunes while learning about the unusual Pine Bush ecosystem along the way, 1-2:30 p.m. All ages. Cost is $3 per person, $5 per family; registration required. Albany Pine Bush Discovery Center, 195 New Karner Road, Albany. For more information, call 456-0655 or visit www.albanypinebush.org.
BubbeMania with Casey Carle
Vacation Days entertainment for all ages, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tickets cost $13 in advance and $15 at the door. Steamer No. 10 Theatre, 500 Western Ave., Albany. For more information, call (518) 438-5503 or visit www.steamer10theatre.org.
21 Tuesday
Tanglewood Marionettes : Sleeping Beauty
Vacation Days entertainment for all ages, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tickets cost $13 in advance and $15 at the door. Steamer No. 10 Theatre, 500 Western Ave., Albany. For more information, call (518) 438-5503 or visit www.steamer10theatre.org.
Cool Science: Bath Fizzies
Make a bath fizzy to take home and create your very own scientific reaction at bath time, 4-6 p.m. Castleton Public Library, 85 S. Main St., Castleton-On-Hudson. For more information, call (518) 732-0879 or visit www.castletonpubliclibrary.org.
Origami Fun and Folding
Learn about origami and then create your own masterpiece, 11 a.m. Open to children in grades 2-6; registration required. Parents are welcome to join. Guilderland Public Library, 2228 Western Ave., Guilderland. For more information, call (518) 456-2400 or visit www.guilpl.org.
Rescuing Raptors
Joyce Perry, of Whispering Willow Wildcare will be here with her rescued birds of prey to teach us about wild animal rescue, 2-3 p.m. For families. Please register all attendees. Guilderland Public Library, 2228 Western Ave., Guilderland. For more information, call (518) 456-2400 or visit www.guilpl.org.
Tinker Time
Let your imagination run wild with our assortment of cardboard shapes and straws. Make a marble run or build a fort — it’s up to you, 10 a.m. For kids and families. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.
Teen Movie: Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
This film adaptation of Ransom Riggs’ popular young adult novel has plenty of visual surprises as young Jake finds out what it means to be “peculiar” (PG-13, 127 min.), 2:30 p.m. For grade 6-12. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.
‘Frozen’: A Palace Family Fun Day
Enjoy the beloved animated film featuring pre-film games and activities, 1 p.m. Cost is $5 per person. Palace Theatre, 19 Clinton Ave., Albany. For more information, call (518) 465-3334 or visit www.palacealbany.org.
