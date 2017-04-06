BRITISH NANNY: A little bit of autism

Apr 06, 2017 Sharon Cole Parent Pages, Parenting Columns
Fifteen-year-old Lucas is smart, funny, sociable and extremely cute. His hobbies include bowling and building robots. He describes himself as “funny, wild and nerdy.” He has a loving family. He has lots of friends, and he also has Asperger’s, now known as mild Autism Spectrum Disorder.
He’s not alone. Many of our musical, scientific and business geniuses have Asperger’s. In fact, Hans Asperger observed, “It seems that for success in science or art, a dash of autism is essential.”
Autism Spectrum Disorder is a general term for a group of complex neurological disorders. These are characterized with varying degrees of difficulty in social situations, verbal and non-verbal communication, integrating sensory input and repetitive behaviors. Because autism is a spectrum, no two people present exactly the same. There is a saying within the autism community that when you’ve met one person with autism, you’ve met one person with autism.
The thinking and learning abilities of people with ASD varies from severely challenged to gifted. Those with mild ASD may just present as slightly quirky. For instance, the 3-year-old who ignores his toys but is passionately attached to the vacuum cleaner, the fourth-grader who doesn’t get invited to parties, the “Brainiac” who is a science whiz but is failing everything else, or the colleague who can’t function if his routine is slightly off or the pencils aren’t in the right place.
According to Lucas’s grandmother Ginny, her 15-year-old grandson has always stood out.
“Even as a young baby he was slightly different,” she says. “Most babies move into a hug, Lucas always pulled back.”
She says he also made limited eye contact, lined up objects and, although an early speaker, did not really want to use his words to share his world. When Lucas was 6 months old, Ginny’s daughter, Sarah, took him to a baby massage class given by occupational therapists. The teacher overseeing the class saw something different about Lucas. His body was rigid. He also fought against being moved suggesting poorly integrated reflexes.
This teacher singled Lucas out and emphasized what she saw as his deficits. Sarah was scared and upset. She asked what was wrong with her baby. The response turned her world around.
“I can’t say. It’s not my place, but I specialize in babies with Autism,” said the teacher.
For Sarah the world as she knew it was changed. For Ginny, this confirmed her suspicions.
When he was 9 months old, Sarah took Lucas to a well-respected developmental specialist. This specialist didn’t see enough to give him a diagnosis of autism. Lucas could not be measured by the medical model. He was, after all, meeting all of his developmental milestones, and toddlers by definition are often quirky and rigid.
Sarah moved forward with her life. Lucas got older, and she adjusted to her funny, anxious, quirky child. She had another son, and life was busy. It wasn’t until her younger son turned 2-1/2 that Sarah noticed the differences between her two sons. Although Lucas was highly intelligent, highly verbal and had a wicked sense of humor, on some levels the younger son seemed more mature than his brother. Lucas remained impulsive, ritualistic and demonstrated very little safety awareness. He was also a very anxious child. Certain noises bothered him. In addition, he had a rigid preference for certain clothing and routines. By now Lucas was 5 and was soon diagnosed with Asperger Syndrome.
Supporting our young people with mild autism continues to be a gray area. Historically, these children are diagnosed at a later date and receive very limited services. Often, their advanced communication skills and academic abilities camouflage other delays, such as social skills, severe sensory issues, understanding how others think, and extreme difficulties with organization. Lucas never received an Individual Education Plan. It wasn’t until Lucas was in fifth grade and the workload demands increased that the educational supports were offered. Sarah observes that, to this day, Lucas has difficulty with organization, which shows up in all areas of his life – his body, his room, his writing and overall schoolwork.
How can we as parents and educators create the least restrictive environment and expectations so that our children can be the best versions of themselves? How can they learn at an early age to channel their potential to be different into amazing opportunities and not feel less than their peers? For our children with mild ASD, this means giving them all the support they need within the most natural environment. Evaluations need to be comprehensive. Most screeners and tests indicate what the child cannot do. Strength-based evaluations illustrate what they can do. Both are necessary.
For Sarah and Ginny, Lucas is a gift, a chance to step outside of conventional boundaries. Ginny worries, however, that Lucas won’t be respected for the unique individual he is. She worries that his Asperger’s label will negatively impact his life.
“He’ll either consider himself different or will be considered different, which will channel him in the wrong direction.” Ginny observes, however, she adds, “His differences are what make him amazing. Because of Lucas, I look at the world differently.”
Sharon Cole is a licensed speech-language pathologist and proud grandmother. Her goal is to enhance children’s lives through love, laughter and language. Sharon can be contacted at britishnannyslp@gmail.com or British Nanny Facebook page for any questions about the British Nanny column or speech and language concerns.
Feb 16, 2017 0
Apr 04, 2017 0
Apr 03, 2017 0
Apr 02, 2017 0
Apr 01, 2017 0
23 hours ago
Kinderhook Bank gives back to the community in lots of ways…volunteering, Jean Days, events, sponsorships and donations. This week we’re proud to support Columbia Land Conservancy, Twin Rivers Council Boy Scouts of America, Ichabod Crane Central Schools, Kinderhook Elks Lodge 2530, Columbia Clippers Travel Baseball, Columbia Pathways to Recovery, Concerts in the Village of Kinderhook, Columbia County Housing Advisory Board, Perfect 10 Afterschool Program, Chatham Area Business Alliance, Center For Disability Services, Chatham Little League, Hudson Valley Choral Society, Play for Pink, Bethlehem Chamber, North Chatham Free Library, and Columbia All Sports. www.nubk.com/about-us-community-support.htm ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Pond View added an event.
2 days ago
The Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:
May 18th: Rod MacDonald, benefitting Anchor Food Pantry in Castleton
Concert Series: Rod MacDonald
May 18th: Rod MacDonald, benefitting Anchor Food Pantry in Castleton ... See MoreSee Less
Which local charity will these benefit?
Kinderhook Bank shared Empire State Youth Orchestras -ESYO's video.
3 days ago
Empire State Youth Orchestras -ESYO
Are you ESYO?
Share your love of music with 500 youth musicians.
Schedule Your Audition NOW ... See MoreSee Less
Bring an appetizer to share with neighbors and friends!
Neighborhood Cocktail Hour
Prepare your favorite dish and share it with your neighbors and friends. Be sure to sign up in the Clubhouse.
Neighborhood Pot Luck Dinner
Celebrate residents with birthdays that occurred in March/April. Cake and beverages will be provided.
March/April Resident Birthday Celebration!
The Spinney Book Club is currently reading Traces of Guilt by Dee Henderson and will be discussing the book at the next meeting in the Clubhouse Conference room. If you’re interested, please come and join us!
Spinney Book Club Meeting: Traces of Guilt
The Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:
June 1st: Betty & The Baby Boomers, benefitting Heroes at Home
Concert Series: Betty & The Baby Boomers
June 1st: Betty & The Baby Boomers, benefitting Heroes at Home ... See MoreSee Less
The Spinney at Pond View and A Still Small Voice 4U Inc. are pleased to present 3 acoustic folk concerts this spring in the Clubhouse. ALL ticket sales for each concert will benefit a local charity. Tickets at the door will have a suggested donation of $20, but Spinney residents and their guests can buy discounted advance sale tickets for just $15 in the Clubhouse. The following concerts are what are coming this spring, alongside the local charity which proceeds will benefit, so mark your calendars!:
May 4th: Steve Gillette and Cindy Mangsen, benefitting children attending summer theater program at Sand Lake Center for the Arts
Concert Series: Steve Gillette & Cindy Mangsen
May 4th: Steve Gillette and Cindy Mangsen, benefitting children attending summer theater program at Sand Lake Center for the Arts ... See MoreSee Less
Open to all grandchildren and great-grandchildren under the age of 12. The Hunt will take place in the Clubhouse and the Clubhouse parking lot.
Annual Easter Egg Hunt