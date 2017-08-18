Page turners for young readers

‘The Legend of Rock Paper Scissors’

By Drew Daywalt

Illustrated by Adam Rex

From the Kingdom of the Backyard,

Rock searches for an adversary that might best him, meanwhile Paper and Scissors set off on their own quests for competitors. Balzer + Bray

‘Bulldozer Helps Out’

By Candace Fleming

Illustrated by Eric Rohmann

Eager to help on the construction site, Bulldozer finds kittens hidden under a pile of debris and learns that caring for the animals is more challenging than he could have imagined. Atheneum Books for Young Readers

‘Green Pants’

By Kenneth Kraegel

Jameson refuses to wear pants that are not green, until he has to choose between wearing his green pants and wearing a tuxedo with black pants so that he can be in his cousin’s wedding. Candlewick Press

