Troy Area Senior Service Center calendar of events for January 2017

Jan 02, 2017 capital-district-senior-spotlight-Senior Resources, Senior Spotlight

Haircuts
The hairdresser will be at the Troy Senior Center Monday, Jan. 9, at 10 a.m. Call 270-5348 to make a reservation, or stop in the office to sign up.

Activities
Tai Chi — Class offered on Thursdays at 9:15 a.m.
Arts 4 Vets — Meets every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. People are invited to view the veterans’ art work. Veterans may join on an Tuesday.
Crafts — Every Thursday at 9 a.m.
Line Dancing — Join the Uncle Sam Sparklers every Thursday at 1 p.m. This class is for women.
Osteo Aerobics — Class meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
Aerobics — Classes meet Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9:30 a.m.
Swimming — Every Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Bowling — Every Monday at 12:30 p.m.

Lunch
All working seniors age 60 and older are invited to come to the Troy Senior Center weekdays at noon for a nutritious, well-balanced meal. The suggested donation is $3. To make a reservation, call 270-5348.

New members age 60 and older are always welcome to join the Troy Senior Center and take advantage of its programs and classes. For more information, call 270-5348.

