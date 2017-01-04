Niskayuna Senior Center calendar of events for January 2017

Jan 04, 2017 Rob Jonas capital-district-senior-spotlight-Senior Resources, Senior Spotlight
Ongoing activities
Tuesdays
10 a.m. to noon — Scrabble, cards, bridge, Wii bowling and mahjong
10:30 a.m. — Line dancing with Maryde King
Noon — Lunch
1 to 2 p.m. — Bingo
Thursdays
10 a.m. to noon — Scrabble, cards, bridge, Wii bowling and mahjong
10:30 a.m. — Bocce, pickle ball
Noon — Lunch
12:45 to 3:30 p.m. — Bridge
1 to 2 p.m. — Bingo
Upcoming events
Downtown Schenectady Trip and Birthday Party — Thursday, Jan. 5
Via Port shopping trip — Tuesday, Jan. 10
Volunteer orientation — Thursday, Jan. 12
Computer Class with Tom — Tuesday, Jan. 17
Mario’s lunch trip — Thursday, Jan. 19
Short Story Book Group — Tuesday, Jan. 24
Community Voices Lunch — Thursday, Jan. 26: featuring guest Rev. Robert Longobucco, pastor of St. Kateri Tekawitha Parish
Senior Advisory Committee meeting — Tuesday, Jan. 31
Class information
Computer Classes
We have an expert-led walk-in clinic on the first Tuesday of every month from 9 a.m. to noon, and an instructor-led computer class the third Tuesday of every month at 10 a.m. These classes are free to our members. Join our expert, Tom Krauser, to expand your computer skills in our computer lab, located on the first floor of the Senior Center. Call 372-4969 to reserve your spot.
Bus transportation
We offer door-to-door bus transportation to Niskayuna residents ages 60 and older each Tuesday and Thursday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for $5 per round trip. The bus can be used for transportation to the Senior Center for our programs and lunch, or for appointments and shopping within Schenectady County. If you are new to us, please call 372-4969 for an appointment. Returning patrons can call 495-6202 to schedule transportation.
Hot lunches
Chef-prepared meals are served at noon for a cost of $5. Monthly menu/activity calendars are available at the Senior Center, Niskayuna Town Hall or online at www.niskayuna.org. We offer a vegetarian entrée on the last Thursday of each month.
9 a.m. Fitness
Our senior fitness classes include a low-impact cardio segment and chair exercises (seated and standing). Work with free weights and dowels are included. Class content is focused on maintaining or increasing strength, flexibility and balance. Proper breathing is emphasized.
MVP Chair Yoga
This class adapts classical yoga poses, breathing and meditation for the chair. Chair yoga is for anyone interested in the benefits of yoga without having to be on the floor.
Art club
Join us for a drop-in painting club the last Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. Professional artist-led art projects in various mediums will be offered.
Zumba Gold classes
We offer a dance fitness program designed for beginners to experienced seniors. Get fit while having fun.
Bridge
Bridge is played every Thursday at 12:45 p.m. at the Senior Center and Town Hall. If you are interested in playing bridge or just want to be a substitute, call 372-4969.
Mahjong
Mahjong is played on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Senior Center at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. If you are interested in learning or playing, please call mahjong coordinator Joan Almas at 888-6973.
4 p.m. Fitness
This class offers a low-impact cardio segment and exercises to increase strength, flexibility (stretching) and balance. A relaxation component is included. Proper breathing is emphasized. Hand weights and mats for floor work are included.
Senior Advisory Committee
The Senior Advisory Committee helps plan senior programs and activities, and advises the Town Board regarding senior issues. The committee meets monthly at the senior center on the last Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. If you are interested in participating, contact Lisa Weber, chair of parks and community programs, by email at lweber@niskayuna.org.
Get connected
Become a member and receive email notifications of events and trips, as well as newsletters mailed directly to your home. You can also connect on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Niskayuna SeniorCenter. Please call the center for more information.
