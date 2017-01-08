Fitness at any age: No matter how old you are, movement is the key

Jan 08, 2017 Spotlight News Senior News, Senior Spotlight
A young athletic woman stretches out her legs before going on a morning jog, running the paths at Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland, Oregon. The sun shines from behind the Burnside bridge, giving a warm glow to the image.
By CRAIG W. ARMSTRONG
Whether you have spent your life exercising or it’s something new to you, getting fit is never a bad idea, regardless of age. As we age, things change. We slow down, our minds are less sharp and our bodies begin to show wear and tear.
But there is one thing that can help: exercise. They say a body in motion tends to stay in motion and this is absolutely true. If you are over 50, it’s a good time to start exercising. It’s okay to be old and it’s okay to be out of shape, but it’s not good to be old AND out of shape.
So what are the benefits of exercising for older adults? First, it helps you lose and control your weight. Have you ever seen a young person pig out on pizza, burgers, fries, ice cream or all of the above, while you eat sensibly? They can do this because they are young and their metabolism is high. Yours was too, once. But alas, it isn’t anymore. Thus you gain weight more easily. Exercising will help you shed those pounds or at least keep you from gaining more.
Next, exercise increases your mobility and flexibility. By building muscle, you are enhancing your balance and reducing your risk of falls. Some conditions such as arthritis can have their symptoms alleviated by strength training.
In the same respect, exercise can reduce the impact of many other illnesses and reduce the risk of some diseases. People who exercise regularly are at a lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, osteoporosis and some forms of cancer.
It’s clear what exercise can do for your body, but it can also do great things for your mind and your mood. Exercise reduces stress and can reduce depression and anxiety. It can also help prevent memory loss and dementia.
Exercise can also be a great way to socialize. If you are retired, you are not surrounded by people all day, and it can be lonely. By joining a gym or an exercise group, you will be around people. It’s also a great way to share time with your spouse or significant other.
Before beginning any exercise program, see your doctor, and this applies to any age. Make sure you are healthy enough to exercise and don’t have any problems that have not been detected. While you’re there, talk to your doctor about your plans and get his or her advice. Your doctor will have information on exercise and diet.
Once you are medically cleared, start slow. It isn’t about how much you exercise; it’s about how consistent you are. Exercise is a great idea at any age, but as you get older it becomes more about feeling good than looking good.
Next weekend, from Thursday, Jan. 12, through Saturday, Jan. 14, the City of Albany and the Board of Directors of the Albany Chefs' Food & Wine Festival will host the 8th annual event at the Hilton Hotel in Albany. The 2017 festival will bring more than 70 innovative chefs and 250 wine, spirit and craft beer suppliers from New York state and around the world together to provide area residents with an pportunity to sample the best in culinary offerings during the two Grand Tastings, culinary competitions, the Mayor's Opening Celebration, Slider Slam and Grand Gala Reception & Dinner.
Next weekend: 8th Annual Albany Chefs' Food & Wine Festival to support local arts organizations
The Colonie Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that took the life of a pedestrian on Watervliet-Shaker Road under the I87 overpass, reported early this morning. A motorist traveling westbound on Watervliet-Shaker Road reported at around 4:40 a.m. that he struck what he believed to be a person laying in the road. Upon arrival of the Colonie Police Department and Colonie EMS, the adult male pedestrian was deceased.
Dead pedestrian found on Watervliet-Shaker Road considered possible hit and run
Fitness at any age: No matter how old you are, movement is the key
Fitness at any age: No matter how old you are, movement is the key
COLONIE – The Capital District's first enclosed mall was officially dedicated on Nov. 1, 1966. On Saturday, Jan. 7 Colonie Center held it's 50th anniversary with food, beverages, give-aways and music by Grand Central Station. According to the Mall Hall of Fame, construction on Colonie Center, the fifth mall built by Illinois-based Homart Development, stated in October, 1964 on a 96-acre plot of land on Wolf Road at the intersection of Central Avenue.
SPOTTED: Colonie Center celebrates 50 years in business
Winter Fun Facts from Dyken Pond Environmental Education Center
Winter Fun Facts
from Dyken Pond Environmental Education Center
1) The definition of a blizzard is when visibility is reduced to 1/4 of a mile and the winds are 35 mph or more. The storm also must last at least 3 hours. If any of these specific conditions is not met, then it is a snowstorm instead.
2) The Coldest Temperature ever recorded was -128.6 F at Vostok Station in Antarctica in 1983.
3) Snowflakes usually have 6 sides. Water molecules occasionally form ice crystals with three or twelve sides- either half or double the usual number- but never five or eight sides as often falsely depicted.
4) Around 12% of Earth's land surface is covered with snow and ice.
5) Every winter, at least one septillion (that's 1 followed by 24 zeros) snow crystals fall from the sky.
6) Some animals possess the amazing ability to turn white during the winter: the arctic fox, arctic hare, ptarmigan, barren-ground caribou, snowshoe hare and ermine (pictured) all change colors. ... See MoreSee Less
