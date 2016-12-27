 

Latest News

Spotlightnews.com – Spotlight Newspapers, Local, News, Weather, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

Stewart’s seeks to expand Albany Shaker Road store

Dec 27, 2016 Government, News

Stewart’s seeks to expand Albany Shaker Road store

COLONIE — At its last meeting, the Town of Colonie Planning Board went over a proposal that would expand a Stewart’s Shop located at 406 and 410 Albany Shaker Road.

At the meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, project representatives said that the goal of the project is to combine the two parcels of land on the project site into one, creating a larger store. In order to move forward with the project, representatives from Stewart’s Shops requested multiple waivers.

The first waiver deals with a request for a specific design relating to the canopy layout that the new store would have. The second waiver relates to parking, and the third deals with the building placement on the site itself. According to project representatives at the meeting, the requested waivers are common in convenience store projects.

During reconstruction, the store and gas pumps would remain open. The project site requires a full environmental assessment to move forward. The store will also move to eight gas pumps. It is estimated that the new store will generate approximately 350 gallons of water per day, and an existing man hole that was previously utilized by the store will be relocated to accommodate the flow. It is estimated that the store will produce about 20 tons of solid waste per year, and that the waste generated at the facility will be picked up by a private contractor, according to the project narrative.

Residents at the meeting expressed their approval over the fact that the new building would continue as a Stewart’s Shop, as opposed to a new business coming in. While some board members pointed out that a newer, larger store would have the potential to change the nature of that area of town, including a probable traffic increase, residents agreed but were not opposed to the construction.

Comment on this Story

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

TheSpot518.com

1 hour ago

TheSpot518.com

www.youtube.com/watch?v=mWecmtTVVm0 ... See MoreSee Less

INTERLUDE JAM- Let Go Daylight- Feb. 11, 2017 The Hanger Troy NY

This video is about Let go daylight

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

TheSpot518.com

18 hours ago

TheSpot518.com

TheSpot518.com shared The Plimsouls Re-Souled's event.

On January 29th The Plimsouls and The Lawn Sausages are playing The Hangar in Troy. This is a 3pm show. Advance tickets are available for $10 at thespot518.com/tickets. See you there ... See MoreSee Less

The Plimsouls Re-Souled / Lawn Sausages at Troy, NY

Jan 29, 12:00pm

The Hangar on the Hudson

The Plimsouls Re-Souled The Second Coming Original Plimsouls Guitarist Eddie Munoz leads an Off The Charts All Star band of SuperCool players bringing the Soul back into the Plimsouls songs that we a...

The Plimsouls Re-Souled / Lawn Sausages at Troy, NY
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 1

TheSpot518.com and Bo Berezansky like this

Henry LingenfelderRickenbackers on parade!

1 week ago
Avatar

Comment on Facebook

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

21 hours ago

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community added 5 new photos. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Daughters of Sarah Senior Community and Talya DiStasio like this

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

MENU