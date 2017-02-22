Airport expands parking in time for spring break

Feb 22, 2017 Spotlight Newsroom Albany County, News, Towns
ALBANY — Albany International Airport has expanded the number of available long-term parking spaces in time for the 2017 Spring Break.
‘We have opened two additional long-term lots on opposite ends of the terminal to meet the increased demand for on-airport parking,” said Rev. Kenneth Doyle, chairman of the Albany County Airport Authority. “We are approaching one of our peak travel periods for families and the additional parking will provide quick and convenient access to the terminal.”
Both of the new lots, which are not staffed by attendants, are available for EZ Pass Plus and credit card holders. Lot “B” is accessible from Jetway Drive and Lot “C” is located on the baggage claim side of the terminal and is accessible by driving past the terminal and entering on the right.
Lot “C,” the newest lot, located at the west end of the terminal, was previously used for aircraft ramps; the Airport Authority reclaimed the space to meet passenger demand for more parking availability near the terminal. The airport now has a total of 6,497 parking spaces.
According to airport officials, parking demand was spurred by an increased number of outgoing passengers — up 8.5 percent in 2016 over the previous year.
Additionally, officials warned passengers flying this coming week that, due to increased travel, passengers should be at their ticket counters no less than 90 minutes prior to the scheduled departure of their flights.
