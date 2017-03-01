 

DEC adopts new freshwater fishing regulations

DEC adopts new freshwater fishing regulations

Photo: DEC 2016–2017 New York Freshwater Fishing Guide

New or modified regulations established for various fish species and methods of take

New freshwater fishing regulations will go into effect April 1, 2017, announced New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos.

“New York State is known for fantastic freshwater sport fishing opportunities,” said Seggos.  “These regulatory changes will help maintain these opportunities and enthusiasm for the sport.”

The modifications to the sport fishing regulations are the result of a two-year process that included biological assessment, discussions with anglers and a formal 45-day public comment period. DEC used public input to finalize the changes. These regulations will be published in the 2017-18 Freshwater Fishing Regulations Guide that will be available at all license sales vendors and on-line in March.

Highlights of the new regulations include:

  • • Adjustments to existing walleye regulations in various waters throughout the state, including measures to protect spawning walleye and conservative minimum harvest size and creel limits in waters where managers are trying to establish self-sustaining populations of this popular sport fish. Regulations have also been liberalized for two waters where successful management has resulted in increased walleye abundance, Chautauqua Lake (Chautauqua County) and Franklin Falls Flow (Essex County);
  • • Modifications to DEC Region 7 Finger Lakes rules to increase survival of rainbow trout, brown trout, and Atlantic salmon and to create a greater balance between these species and lake trout;
  • • Allowing ice fishing in some waters and restricting the number or use of devices used for fishing through the ice (including, but not limited to hand line, tip-up, tip down, etc.) in other waters to protect self-sustaining populations or limit fishing pressure;
  • • Simplification of the black bass regulations in Lake Erie by compressing the three existing seasons into two while expanding opportunities to use live bait and harvest one large bass per day during a special season;
  • • Greater protection for northern pike in the St. Lawrence River due to the declining abundance of spawning adults and poor recruitment of young-of-year fish in the Thousand Islands region;
  • • Relaxing of special regulations for trout and Atlantic salmon for various waters in DEC Region 5 (Adirondack Region) due to poor survival; and
  • • Multiple updates to clarify existing regulations.

For a summary of the regulations changes, visit DEC’s website at http://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/109353.html.

