CDPHP and CDTA partner on Capital District’s first bike-share program

CDPHP Cycle! set to launch in Albany, Schenectady, Troy, and Saratoga
ALBANY – CDPHP and CDTA have joined forces to launch the Capital Region’s first bike-share program. CDPHP Cycle! will premiere in Albany, Schenectady, Troy, and Saratoga and will offer the community a healthy and affordable mode of transportation.
“For more than 30 years, CDPHP has been committed to improving the well-being of the communities we serve. Today, we are furthering that commitment with the launch of CDPHP Cycle!, an exciting new project that offers our community a healthy new way to get around town,” said CDPHP President and CEO John D. Bennett, MD. “I am thrilled to announce this partnership with our friends at CDTA, which shares our mission of giving back to the community we call home.”
“We are excited to partner with CDPHP and welcome them as the title sponsor of our regional bike-share program,” said CDTA Board Chairman David M. Stackrow. “CDPHP Cycle! is not only an investment in our community, but an investment in the health and well-being of the people who live and work here. We are proud to offer another mobility option that helps residents explore the region.”
The popularity of bike-share programs has risen in recent years thanks to their success with connecting residents and tourists with local businesses. CDPHP Cycle! aims to attract new individuals to the area and showcase the Capital Region as an ideal place to live, work, and be entertained.
The program will provide 160 bikes distributed among approximately 20 bike stations. Details on the exact locations of the stations will be announced this summer.
Heather Powell