 

Latest News

Spotlight News is your source for Local News, Sports, Election Coverage, Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Troy, Capital District, Region, NY

Schenectady man arrested for rape by Colonie Computer Crimes Unit

Mar 21, 2017 Crime, News

Schenectady man arrested for rape by Colonie Computer Crimes Unit

COLONIE – A 23-year-old Schenectady man was arrested on Sunday, March 19 for a host of crimes including, allegedly, felony rape.

According to Sgt. George Thomaides, Daniel Planty, of 2631 First Ave., was not acquainted with his victim and he was arrested after an investigation by the Colonie Police Computer Crimes Unit.

No further information is available at this time.

Planty is charged with the felonies of possessing a sexual performance by a child, attempted rape and attempted criminal sex act.

He was arraigned in Colonie Town Court and remanded to the Albany County jail.

Anyone with information about Planty’s case, or that may have been victimized by this subject are encouraged to call 518-783-2754.

 

Comment on this Story

Related articles
More in this category

Like Spotlight on Facebook

Follow Spotlight Staff on Twitter

Local Facebook Feeds

 Click HERE for the Full Feed Page

Kinderhook Bank

22 hours ago

Kinderhook Bank

Look at these handsome guys – Forrest on the left and Levi on the right! They stopped by to say Hi! to our staff in the East Greenbush branch last week. And yes, they get as many treats as they want! ... See MoreSee Less

Look at these handsome guys – Forrest on the left and Levi on the right! They stopped by to say Hi! to our staff in the East Greenbush branch last week. And yes, they get as many treats as they want!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 4
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank shared Troy Savings Bank Music Hall's video.

3 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Check it out!

Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
Radically fusing hip-hop and pop with classical, these violin maestros are on a perception-changing mission. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 1
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

4 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! ... See MoreSee Less

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 4
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

5 days ago

Kinderhook Bank

Giving back to our communities is part of our history…this month employees held a $5 Jean day and raised $430 to support our local Rescue Squads and the Bank matched $$$$ as well. Thanks to everyone that donated! ... See MoreSee Less

Giving back to our communities is part of our history…this month employees held a $5 Jean day and raised $430 to support our local Rescue Squads and the Bank matched $$$$ as well. Thanks to everyone that donated!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 4
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

Shout out to our new FB fans...Sandy M, Dawn KS, Jennifer S, Tanya CW, Ellen W, Rita LB, Jillian W, Ann K, Josh C, Beth W, Carl Q and Ashley W...we really like you too! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 4
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

Kinderhook Bank offices are closed today except our Kinderhook Main Office and Operations which will close at 11am due to winter weather conditions. Check back here for further updates. Be safe! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 7
  • Shares: 20
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

For up to date info on Kinderhook Bank weather closings, please continue to check our Facebook page. Stay safe! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 10
  • Shares: 9
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

Kinderhook Bank

1 week ago

Kinderhook Bank

Be sure to check out the March issue of the Chatham Press featuring our very own,Donna Casey, AVP & Branch Manager of Kinderhook Bank in Chatham! ... See MoreSee Less

Be sure to check out the March issue of the Chatham Press featuring our very own,Donna Casey, AVP & Branch Manager of Kinderhook Bank in Chatham!
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 10
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

%d bloggers like this:
CONTENT MENU