Schenectady man arrested for rape by Colonie Computer Crimes Unit

COLONIE – A 23-year-old Schenectady man was arrested on Sunday, March 19 for a host of crimes including, allegedly, felony rape.

According to Sgt. George Thomaides, Daniel Planty, of 2631 First Ave., was not acquainted with his victim and he was arrested after an investigation by the Colonie Police Computer Crimes Unit.

No further information is available at this time.

Planty is charged with the felonies of possessing a sexual performance by a child, attempted rape and attempted criminal sex act.

He was arraigned in Colonie Town Court and remanded to the Albany County jail.

Anyone with information about Planty’s case, or that may have been victimized by this subject are encouraged to call 518-783-2754.

