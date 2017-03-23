Colonie woman arrested on drug charges

A Colonie woman was arrested on drug charges after a two-month investigation by the Albany County Sheriff’s Department.

Throughout the investigation, deputies conducted surveillance and purchased heroin from 56-year-old Robin Greene, said Sheriff Craig D. Apple Sr.

On Wednesday, March 22, investigators conducted a traffic stop and found Greene to be in possession of crack cocaine.

She was charged with the felonies of criminal sale of a controlled substance and possession of a forged instrument for having a fraudulent inspection sticker on her vehicle. She was also charged with two traffic infractions.

She was arraigned in the City of Albany Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County jail on $7,500 bail.

